Esta TerBlanche, 'All My Children' Star, Found Dead at 51

AceShowbiz - Esta TerBlanche, the beloved actress known for her iconic role as Gillian Andrassy Lavery on the soap opera "All My Children", died at her North Hollywood home at age 51. Her passing was confirmed last Thursday by her publicist, Lisa Rodrigo, on Facebook.

Rodrigo noted, "I can not believe I am posting this. It's with a heavy heart that my friend and client Esta TerBlanche passed away Thursday of natural causes. An autopsy report is pending."

Born on January 7, 1973, in Rustenburg, South Africa, TerBlanche's career took off after being crowned Miss Teen South Africa in 1991. She then starred in the popular South African drama "Egoli: Place of Gold" as Bienkie Naudé Hartman from 1992 to 1995. Her ambitions led her to the United States, where she joined the cast of "All My Children" in 1997.

On the show, TerBlanche played a headstrong Hungarian princess who evolved into a fan favorite. Her on-screen chemistry with co-star Cameron Mathison, who played Ryan Lavery, captivated audiences. Reflecting on her time on the show in a 2024 interview with Soap Opera Digest, TerBlanche said, "The people I worked with were all so wonderful. It was such a privilege to be on the show. Cameron was just phenomenal, and I feel so blessed that I was able to work with him."

TerBlanche moved back to South Africa in 2001 after her character was killed off the show. She opened a spa, hosted several TV shows, and worked on documentaries. Her life was one filled with passion and care - not only for her work but also for animals.

Her manager, Annie Spoliansky, noted, "Esta was such a kind, loving, giving, and caring person. She cared so deeply for all people and animals. She had squirrels she fed and looked after daily, her two cats, and recent kittens that she cared for as her own children."

TerBlanche remained connected to her role in "All My Children", returning briefly in 2011 as a ghostly figure to reconnect with Mathison's character.

Her unexpected death came as a shock to many. Authorities believe she had been deceased for about a day before her body was discovered. Esta TerBlanche is survived by her ex-husband, André Kock, and her goddaughter, Barbie Ashley. Her legacy and the impact she made both on and off-screen will not be forgotten.