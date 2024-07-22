Joe Biden Withdraws From 2024 Presidential Race, Endorses Kamala Harris

AceShowbiz - President Joe Biden has announced he will not be seeking reelection in the 2024 Presidential race after nearly four years in office. Posting a statement on Sunday, July 21, on social media, Biden shared, "It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your President."

"And while it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term."

Biden's decision follows an intense period of internal party pressure. High-profile Democrats, including former President Barack Obama and Speaker Nancy Pelosi, had privately urged Biden to reconsider his plans for a second term. Compounding the issue were concerns about his age and frailties, exacerbated by a lackluster debate performance against Donald Trump in June.

"I will speak to the Nation later this week in more detail about my decision," Biden noted, adding in another post his "full support and endorsement" for Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic Party's nominee. "Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year. Democrats - it's time to come together and beat Trump," Biden wrote.

The debate, held on June 27, saw Biden struggling with his posture, clarity, and overall impact, leading to a rapid erosion of confidence among his supporters. Following the debate, Rep. Lloyd Doggett became the first sitting Democrat to openly call for Biden to step down, with nearly 20 others, including Sen. Peter Welch and Rep. Adam Schiff, soon following suit. Biden's subsequent positive test for Covid-19 only fueled further speculation about his capacity to lead a rigorous campaign.

Biden's departure from the race leaves an urgent challenge for the Democratic Party, which must now unify behind Kamala Harris and gear up for a competitive race against Donald Trump and his running mate, J.D. Vance. The Democratic camp faces the daunting task of rallying donors, delegates, and voters at a crucial time.

For many young Americans, this political drama underscores the ever-evolving dynamics of leadership and the significant impact of national and global challenges on political careers. Biden's emphasis on teamwork and collective resilience in his statement rings particularly true, "I believe today what I always have: that there is nothing America can't do - when we do it together. We just have to remember we are the United States of America."