 
Aubrey Plaza Injures Her Knee at WNBA All-Star Weekend
The 'Parks and Recreation' actress, a self-proclaimed basketball enthusiast, suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) during a game of 'knockout' during the recent WNBA All-Star weekend.

  • Jul 22, 2024

AceShowbiz - Aubrey Plaza, 40, was spotted during Saturday, July 20's ABC broadcast of the WNBA All-Star game using crutches and an ice pack on her right knee while seated courtside. Play-by-play announcer Ryan Ruocco confirmed that Plaza had torn her ACL during the "knockout" game, which occurred between the Skills event and the actual game at the Phoenix Mercury practice facility.

Despite the injury, Plaza appeared to enjoy the WNBA All-Star Game, which Team WNBA won 117-109 over the women's U.S. Olympic team.

  Editors' Pick

This was the second time Plaza had suffered an ACL tear while playing basketball. On Friday, she appeared on the "A Touch More" podcast hosted by soccer star Megan Rapinoe and WNBA legend Sue Bird, recounting her first ACL tear, which happened during a women's recreational league game in Los Angeles. Plaza revealed that she disguised herself with a wig to play on the same team as her sister.

"In the middle of the game, I went up for a shot and tore my ACL on the court in a wig. That's kind of like the worst-case scenario because I was trying to go undercover, and I just snapped my knee in half, basically," she recalled.

Aubrey Plaza Split From Husband Jeff Baena Months Before His Tragic Death

Aubrey Plaza Honors Late Husband Jeff Baena on 'SNL50' in First Appearance Since His Death

Aubrey Plaza Deletes Instagram After Husband Jeff Baena's Tragic Death

Aubrey Plaza Pleads for Privacy, Calls Husband Jeff Baena's Death 'Unimaginable Tragedy' in Her First Statement

