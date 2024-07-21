Donald Trump Blasts Secret Service After Rally Shooting, It Acknowledges Denying Requests

AceShowbiz - Donald Trump has put the Secret Service on blast one week after his attempted assassination. In a teaser clip released Saturday, July 20, the former president slammed the institution for not protecting him at the Butler, Pennsylvania rally last weekend.

Trump told Watters the Secret Service never informed him there was a gunman on a building rooftop before he took the stage. He also said the Secret Service could have had him wait 5 to 20 minutes until the coast was clear, calling that a mistake.

The Secret Service itself has acknowledged it denied some requests by Trump's campaign for increased security. "The Secret Service has a vast, dynamic, and intricate mission. Every day we work in a dynamic threat environment to ensure our protectees are safe and secure across multiple events, travel, and other challenging environments," the agency's chief spokesperson, Anthony Guglielmi, said in a statement released late Saturday to The Washington Post.

"We execute a comprehensive and layered strategy to balance personnel, technology, and specialized operational needs," Guglielmi said. "In some instances where specific Secret Service specialized units or resources were not provided, the agency made modifications to ensure the security of the protectee... This may include utilizing state or local partners to provide specialized functions or otherwise identifying alternatives to reduce public exposure of a protectee."