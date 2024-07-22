Cardi B Reacts to Woman Sliding Into Husband Offset's DMs

AceShowbiz - Cardi B has experienced a whirlwind couple of weeks, where she has skillfully juggled defending her artistic endeavors and personal life. Recently, she made headlines for calling out Joe Budden after he criticized her work. While the altercation was brief and soon resolved with Budden's apology, Cardi B made it clear that she wouldn't tolerate any disrespect toward her craft.

In another fiery interaction, Cardi B took to X to address a persistent online detractor who shared a screenshot of her flirty DMs to Offset, Cardi's husband and father of her two children. "Hey Sister, since you like sharing tell him open the dm's. I got a mad water slide @iamcardib," the user captioned the screenshot.

Cardi responded with incredulity, asking, "Sooo the whole time this what it was about? You made it about my album, my plastic surgery, my marriage all cause you want to sleep wit my babydad?.....y'all weird!!" She also reposted various supporters' responses that mocked the user.

Cardi B's husband Offset, not one to stay silent, has also been embroiled in monitoring who tries to slide into his wife's DMs. Back in June 2023, Offset posted a stern warning on his Instagram Story directed at someone who attempted to holler at Cardi.

"I seen them dm to my wife ima run into you [blowing smoking emoji] b***h," he wrote in a now-expired post. Offset even shared a screenshot of the message sent to Cardi, making it known that he keeps a vigilant eye on any transgressors.

While dealing with these personal skirmishes, both artists have continued to focus on their musical careers. Cardi B has excitedly informed her fans about her upcoming album, promising its release within the year. "I have my good days and my bad days but you know what, whether it's good or bad I couldn't be happier with the obvious anticipation for my album," she declared.

Additionally, Offset is working on his second solo album, in which he previewed new tracks for Variety magazine. The album, still untitled, will feature collaborations with big names such as Future, Latto, Travis Scott, Chloe Bailey, and Cardi B herself. Notably, the collection includes his last musical contribution with the late rapper Takeoff.

Despite the mix of online drama and personal loss, both Cardi B and Offset remain committed to their artistry and each other. They have demonstrated that their relationship and music are worth defending, and fans eagerly await their forthcoming projects.