Prince Harry's Pal Dominic Reid Speaks Out After Quitting as Invictus Games CEO

AceShowbiz - Dominic Reid, the former chief executive of Prince Harry's Invictus Games Foundation, has officially stepped down from his role after nearly ten years of dedicated service. Reid played an instrumental role in helping Prince Harry launch the inaugural Invictus Games in 2014, which has since transformed into an internationally recognized movement supporting veterans and their families through sports rehabilitation.

Reid announced his departure soon after Harry faced backlash for receiving the Pat Tillman Award for Service. Despite the controversy, Reid has chosen to focus on the positive impact the Invictus Games have had on the veteran community. In his emotional farewell, he praised the foundation's unwavering support for veterans and highlighted the community's impressive growth.

"It's without question the community that has been built," Reid told Forces News. He went on to describe the community as "a fantastic closed community and it's growing 40% a year, which is phenomenal, internationally it's grown to include friends and families and that's a vitally important part as well." He added, "The community is what we have achieved. It has had a healing effect."

Reid also emphasized the need for new leadership to bring a fresh perspective and renewed energy to the foundation. "I think now it requires energy and a fresh look to engage it and take it to the next level. I think it's a good time for all of us," he said.

Prince Harry paid a heartfelt tribute to Reid upon learning about his resignation, saying, "Ten years on from the inception of the Invictus Games, we proudly stand as a community of 23 nations spanning every continent, fulfilling our mission of saving and changing lives." He added, "I am immensely grateful to my friend, Dominic, whose dedication and leadership transformed the Invictus Games from an ambitious idea to an internationally recognized movement."

Looking ahead, the next Invictus Games will take place in Vancouver, Canada, in February 2025. Prince Harry announced the upcoming event, remarking, "The Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 will offer a global platform to expand the range and profile of winter adaptive sports. With deep respect, I'm also pleased to share that the Games in Canada will be held in partnership with the First Nations, in the spirit of truth and reconciliation with Indigenous communities."

Reid's departure marks the end of an era and the beginning of a new chapter for the Invictus Games Foundation. As the organization prepares to move forward with fresh leadership, the legacy of community, resilience, and healing that Reid helped to build will undoubtedly continue to thrive.