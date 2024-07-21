Harry Connick Jr. Recalls Being Snubbed by Sigourney Weaver on Movie Set Due to This Reason

AceShowbiz - Actress Sigourney Weaver intentionally kept her distance from Harry Connick Jr. while filming the 1995 thriller "Copycat," due to their characters' relationship in the movie.

In the film, Weaver portrayed Dr. Helen Hudson, a forensic psychologist who develops agoraphobia after a traumatic encounter with Connick's character, the psychotic serial killer Daryll Lee Cullum. Connick revealed that even off-screen, Weaver maintained this distance, avoiding him and saying, "I don't want to be around that guy!"

"I didn't meet her till the premiere," Connick added, joking that the experience reminded him of being in high school and that it took him a while to land the role due to a series of unsuccessful auditions. However, he recalled that director Jon Amiel was impressed by his knowledge of serial killers and his New Orleans accent.

Weaver has previously spoken about the challenges of playing such a dark role, explaining that she practiced karate each night to cope. She also noted that the experience helped her overcome a victim mentality.

"Copycat" also stars Holly Hunter and Dermot Mulroney as detectives investigating a series of murders inspired by famous serial killers, with Daryll playing a significant role in the case. The film is currently available to stream on Paramount+.