Donald Trump Experiences 'Intermittent Bleeding' Due to Injury Following Assassination Attempt

AceShowbiz - In the days following the assassination attempt, former President Donald Trump has continued experiencing "intermittent bleeding" from the gunshot wound to his ear, according to his former White House physician, now Republican Representative Ronny Jackson. The incident, which occurred at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on July 13, has left the public in the dark regarding the full extent of Trump's injuries and his ongoing recovery process.

Jackson has been providing daily evaluations of Trump's condition since the event. He revealed that the bullet wound was less than a quarter inch from Trump's head, describing it as a "miracle" that Trump survived. Jackson detailed that the wound is around an inch wide and did not require sutures due to the broad and blunt nature of the injury. Despite swelling reducing over the week, Trump continues to experience intermittent bleeding.

Former White House physician issues an open letter regarding Donald Trump's injury

Meanwhile, Dr. Anthony Fauci, former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, downplayed the severity of Trump's injuries, calling them "superficial" and noting that the bullet merely "grazed his ear." This discrepancy in medical opinions has only added to the speculation and uncertainty about Trump's health.

As the political and public media has seen mixed responses, The Associated Press highlighted frustrations over the lack of transparency about Trump's condition post-shooting. There has been no official medical report released, and the details provided are scarce and inconsistent. Comparisons have been drawn to President Joe Biden's transparent approach to his recent Covid diagnosis, where detailed updates were provided by his physician.

The timeline of events from the rally showcased how quickly the scene turned deadly. The would-be assassin, Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, was neutralized by Secret Service agents soon after the shooting commenced. However, the minimal release of information about Trump's medical condition has stirred speculation and concern.

The mystery surrounding Trump's health continues to draw attention, as many anticipate whether further details will be disclosed. Until then, the public remains reliant on fragmented updates and statements from those close to the former president, leaving many questions unanswered about the long-term effects of the assassination attempt.