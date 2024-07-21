 
Whitney Rydbeck, 'Friday the 13th' Actor, Died at 79 Amid Battle with Prostate Cancer
Celebrity

Whitney Rydbeck, a versatile actor and one of the original crash test dummies, has passed away at the age of 79, leaving a legacy of laughter and a reminder to always buckle up.

  • Jul 21, 2024

AceShowbiz - Whitney Rydbeck, known for his memorable performances in "Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives" and as the crash test dummy "Larry" in iconic public service commercials, has died at the age of 79.

Rydbeck passed away Monday, July 14 of complications from prostate cancer while in hospice care in Chatsworth, California. His longtime friend and "Jason Lives" director, Tommy McLoughlin, announced the news with a heartfelt tribute on Instagram.

Born in Los Angeles in 1945, Rydbeck studied theater and began his career as a mime. He made his onscreen debut in 1970 and went on to appear in dozens of TV shows, including "The Brady Bunch," "M*A*S*H," "Living Single," and "Scrubs."

  Editors' Pick

In "Friday the 13th Part VI" (1986), Rydbeck played Roy, a comically nerdy paintballer who encounters Jason Voorhees in the woods. His character's demise left an unforgettable mark on horror enthusiasts.

Beyond acting, Rydbeck made a significant impact as "Larry," the crash test dummy who helped promote seat belt safety. Alongside Tony Reitano as "Vince," Rydbeck donned masks that restricted their senses and endured numerous car accidents to gather data on passenger safety. Their slapstick-filled commercials became cultural touchstones, reminding viewers to "You Could Learn a Lot From a Dummy."

Rydbeck's other film credits include "Sleeper," "Rocky II," "1941," and "Oliver & Company." He also taught drama at Pasadena City College.

Whitney Rydbeck will be remembered for his comedic brilliance, his dedication to road safety, and his compassionate spirit. He is survived by his girlfriend of 10 years, Claire.

Follow AceShowbiz.com @ Google News

You can share this post!

You might also like
Latest News
Sydney Sweeney and Brandon Sklenar Spark Romance Rumors After Night at Stagecoach
  • Apr 30, 2025

Sydney Sweeney and Brandon Sklenar Spark Romance Rumors After Night at Stagecoach

Michael Bolton Struggles With His Speech, Mobility and Short-Term Memory Amid Cancer Battle
  • Apr 30, 2025

Michael Bolton Struggles With His Speech, Mobility and Short-Term Memory Amid Cancer Battle

Christina Haack Slams Her Boyfriend's Ex for Allegedly Spreading 'Lies' About Her
  • Apr 30, 2025

Christina Haack Slams Her Boyfriend's Ex for Allegedly Spreading 'Lies' About Her

Calvin Harris Expecting His First Child With Vick Hope
  • Apr 30, 2025

Calvin Harris Expecting His First Child With Vick Hope

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Recall Their Awkward First Kiss
  • Apr 30, 2025

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Recall Their Awkward First Kiss

Cardi B Cuddling Baby Daughter in Heartwarming Rare Photo
  • Apr 30, 2025

Cardi B Cuddling Baby Daughter in Heartwarming Rare Photo