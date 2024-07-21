Singer Ayres Sasaki Died by Electrocution on Stage After Hugging Wet Concertgoer

AceShowbiz - In a tragic turn of events, Brazilian musician Ayres Sasaki, 35, was electrocuted and killed during a live performance in Salinópolis, Brazil, on July 13.

While performing on stage at the Solar Hotel, Sasaki hugged a concertgoer whose wet clothing and it caused a nearby cable to malfunction, resulting in a fatal electric shock. The fan's wet condition remains unexplained, and police are investigating the incident.

The Solar Hotel released a statement expressing their cooperation with the authorities and offering support to Sasaki's family. His aunt, Rita Matos, stated that they were gathering information from witnesses to provide a statement to the media.

Sasaki, who was also an architect and urban planner, was remembered by his friends with heartfelt tributes on Instagram. His wife, Mariana, expressed gratitude for the support during their difficult time.

The tragedy has drawn comparisons to the "Final Destination" franchise due to its freakish nature. Many people have expressed shock and sadness over Sasaki's untimely death.

Fellow musician Adriano Freitas described him as "super charismatic" and "the best singer and guitarist in Belem." Comedian and friend Natto Almeida remembered Sasaki's kind heart and good manners.

Sasaki is survived by his wife, Mariana, and is not believed to have had any children. The investigation into his death is ongoing.