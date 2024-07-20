 
Dafne Keen Hints at X-23 Suiting Up as New Wolverine in 'Deadpool and Wolverine'
Walt Disney Pictures
Movie

The 'Logan' actress reprises her role as Laura/X-23 in 'Deadpool and Wolverine,' fueling speculation that she could succeed Hugh Jackman as the MCU's Wolverine.

  • Jul 20, 2024

AceShowbiz - Marvel Studios has officially confirmed that Dafne Keen will return as Laura Kinney, aka X-23, in the upcoming film "Deadpool & Wolverine". The news was revealed in an emotional final trailer, and Keen has now taken to social media to share her excitement about reprising the role.

The "Logan" actress posted a comic book picture of her character wearing a full Wolverine suit. "I want them to see the Wolverine coming," the character said in the speech bubble. Meanwhile, Dafne wrote in the caption, "Let's f**ing gooooo!"

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Keen discussed her return, saying, "She was just kind of in me." She also mentioned donning a costume during stunt training, hinting at the possibility that she may eventually suit up as the new Wolverine in the MCU.

  Editors' Pick

In the comics, Laura became the new Wolverine after Logan's "death" in the "Death of Wolverine" arc. While Hugh Jackman is expected to remain in the role for the time being, Marvel Studios may not have to look far for a replacement when the time comes.

The MPAA has given "Deadpool and Wolverine" an R-rating for violence, language, gore, and sexual references. The film will feature Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the title roles, along with Morena Baccarin, Leslie Uggams, Rob Delaney, Brianna Hildebrand, and Shioli Kutsuna. Franchise newcomers Emma Corrin and Matthew Macfadyen will also join the cast.

Shawn Levy directs the film from a script by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells. "Deadpool and Wolverine" is set to hit theaters on July 26, 2023, in IMAX, RealD 3D, Dolby Cinema, 4DX, Cinemark XD, and premium screens.

Rumors have also been circulating that Elektra, Wesley Snipes, James Marsden, Famke Janssen, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Channing Tatum, Blake Lively, Taylor Swift, and even the Hulk may make appearances in the film. These have yet to be confirmed, but they have added to the anticipation surrounding the project.

