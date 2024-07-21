Lily Allen Makes Her Children Do Her Laundry

AceShowbiz - Lily Allen, despite her accolades and Olivier Award nomination, has a secret: she has never mastered the art of using a washing machine. Speaking on her "Miss Me?" podcast, the 39-year-old singer divulged this unexpected fear.

"Do you want to know a secret? I don't know how to use a washing machine," Allen admitted. "I have this fear of shrinking and dyeing clothes, so I just don't do it."

As a result, Allen's family members have stepped into the breach. Her husband, David Harbour, and daughters Ethel, 12, and Marnie, 11, have become responsible for laundry duty. "David and the kids do the washing, I'll iron, but I don't even like putting things in the dryer," Allen said. "I'm scared."

Allen praised her eldest daughter's proficiency with the washing machine, but her fear remains unyielding. "The kids are really good at it. Ethel is particularly good, but I have a fear of it. I don't want to go near it."

This laundry aversion is not Allen's only confession. Earlier this year, she stated that having children had "ruined" her music career. "My children ruined my career. I love them, and they complete me, but in terms of pop stardom, they totally ruined it," she told the "Radio Times Podcast."

In another shocking confession, the "Smile" singer previously admitted she didn't like sitting with her child on a flight, prompting her to make a "selfish" decision by leaving the kid "alone" in economy class while she was enjoying the luxury of the first class.

Despite her laundry and travel woes, and career sacrifices, Allen remains grateful for her family. "I get really annoyed when people say you can have it all because, quite frankly, you can't," she said. "Some people choose their career over their children, and that's their prerogative. But I chose stepping back and concentrating on them, and I'm glad that I have done that because I think they're pretty well-rounded people."