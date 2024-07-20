'RHOC' Star Jeana Keough Defended by Daughter Over Latest Edited Photo Despite Previous Criticisms

AceShowbiz - Kara Keough has once again addressed her mother Jeana Keough's use of heavy editing on social media photos, this time taking a different stance.

On Friday, July 19, Kara responded to a heavily edited photo posted by her mother, which showed her at a "beautiful night out" with friends. Kara surprised followers by claiming that "The Real Housewives of Orange County" star Jeana was not responsible for the editing. "Yall ... it's a 'friend' who's doing it," she wrote in the comments section.

In the latest incident, Kara defended her mother's use of Facetune and claimed that Jeana "doesn't even know how to do this." She added, "Right?!" when a follower sarcastically commented, "some friend."

This explanation came after weeks of Kara publicly calling out her mother for excessive photo editing. Earlier this month, Kara criticized a heavily doctored photo of Jeana with "The Amazing Race" alum Chip McAllister, urging her to "take this down, now." Jeana subsequently replaced the edited image with an unfiltered version.

Weighing in on another photoshopped picture, Kara commented, "This ain't it, sis," but Jeana still kept the photo up this time.

Kara's comments have sparked a debate on social media about the use of filters and the pursuit of perfection on platforms like Instagram. Kara has consistently advocated for authenticity, while Jeana has been criticized for altering her appearance to an unrealistic extent.

Despite her criticism, Kara has also expressed support for her mother, saying, "That's my girl," after Jeana posted the unedited photo of her meeting Chip McAllister.

As the battleground of authenticity and perfection continues to play out on social media, Kara Keough's unwavering support for her mother, despite their differing views on photo editing, highlights the complexities of navigating the digital age.