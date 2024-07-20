Howard Stern's Co-Host Robin Quivers Talks About Embracing Bald Look Following Cancer Battle

AceShowbiz - Longtime "Howard Stern Show" co-host Robin Quivers, 71, candidly discussed her ongoing battle with cancer and her unique approach to hair loss during a July 17 episode of SiriusXM's "Stern Show Summer School."

When asked by executive producer Gary Dell'Abate about her new hairstyle, Quivers responded with her usual frankness, "Well, it's my normal hairdo. I lost my hair in the second round of chemo I had to take in 2017. So I've been like this since then."

Diagnosed with stage 3C endometrial cancer in 2012, Quivers underwent surgery, including a hysterectomy, followed by a grueling regimen of chemotherapy and radiation for 15 months. Though she entered remission in 2013, the cancer returned in December 2016, spreading to her lymph nodes, necessitating ongoing immunotherapy infusions.

Reflecting on her initial reactions to hair loss and her choice to wear wigs, Quivers said, "Back then there was no time to make decisions, and I just started wearing wigs because I didn't know what to do. But in general, I don't wear that wig anytime but on the show."

When Rahsaan Rogers, the host of "Howard Stern Wrap-Up Show," asked Quivers if she felt apprehensive about her 2023 photo shoot with PEOPLE magazine where she appeared without a wig, she answered confidently, "No, because I don't wear a wig every day all the time. One of my helpers here saw me walking into the studio area and said, 'Don't forget your wig!' And I said, 'No, I'm showing them a new look today.' "

Despite the ongoing treatments, Quivers insists that cancer hasn't significantly hindered her life. "It's never been a huge problem," she told PEOPLE. "When it's shown some growth, then we have to manage that. When you're in and out of treatment, you're always recovering and trying to get back to where you were. I feel fine. It's been 11 years of dealing with this - and I'm still here."

Quivers, who has been a fixture on "The Howard Stern Show" since 1981, emphasizes the importance of a fuller life and knowing what's possible despite challenges. Her story is a testament to resilience and the empowerment that comes from embracing one's true self, regardless of external changes.