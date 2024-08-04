Metro Boomin Gives Out $20,000 Donation for Single Mothers in Each Stop of 'We Trust You Tour'

AceShowbiz - Metro Boomin has offered a generous gesture on his "We Trust You Tour" with Future. In support of single mothers, the record producer gave$20,000 donation to each stop of the trek.

The 30-year-old named it the Leslie Joanne Single Moms Are Superheroes grant program, referring to his late mother. The first grant went to Essential Families, a non-profit organization based in Kansas City, following his and Future's show in Missouri earlier this week.

Along with the financial aid, Essential Families allowed two mothers and their children to attend the concert for free. Metro first started this initiative seven years ago.

Also in December 2023, Metro hosted the Leslie Joanne Soiree in St. Louis to honor 250 single mothers in the city. The musician was also given the key to the city that day.

"I've always been a mama's boy my whole life," he told Rolling Stone last December, speaking about the gala. "I've seen firsthand, with my mother, how hard it is being a single mother."

Metro's mom Leslie died in June 2022. At the time, TMZ reported that she was discovered just outside of the Atlanta area after she was murdered by her spouse, not Metro's father. Leslie's husband allegedly committed suicide afterward.

Since then, the "Creepin' " hitmaker has remembered his mom by offering tributes on social media. In June, he honored Leslie on the second anniversary of her death by posting pictures of them on Instagram.

"Today makes 2 years since Your Physical being has left us but I get on my knees and pray every morning that Your Spirit fills and surrounds my brothers and sisters and I more and more each day," he captioned the snaps. "I Love and miss You more than could ever be explained or comprehended."