 
Joel Kinnaman Forced to Sleep on Airport Floor Due to Global Tech Outage
The 'Suicide Squad' actor says he had to spend the night in an airport after his flight from Atlanta to Los Angeles was delayed due to the tech snafu on Thursday, July 18.

  • Jul 20, 2024

AceShowbiz - Joel Kinnaman just had the "worst" trip following the Microsoft outage. The actor, best known for his roles as Detective Stephen Holder on AMC's series "The Killing" and Rick Flag in Warner Bros. film "Suicide Squad", is among the mass of air travelers grounded by the massive tech outage on Thursday, July 18.

Met at LAX on Friday, he said that he had been traveling from Atlanta since 5 P.M. on Thursday before he landed in Los Angeles. He revealed that he got stuck in an airport in Atlanta overnight and had to use the ground as a mattress.

"I've been traveling since 5 P.M. to get from Atlanta to here. It was like the worst," the "RoboCop" star told a videographer in a video obtained by TMZ. When asked where he slept, he responded, "On the floor."

The Swedish actor added that he had to use his backpack as a pillow. "They kept pushing it back because of that whole data outage," he said of his nightmare situation.

Joel isn't the only celebrity whose travel plan was affected by the global tech outage. Lily Allen took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to express her frustration as she and her children were stranded at Heathrow Airport.

"@British_Airways you totally mismanaged the queues which meant we missed our flight home and now I'm stuck at Heathrow with two kids and no solutions as to how we get on another flight," the English singer/songwriter wrote in a now-deleted post.

In response, British Airways apologized and directed her to their Instagram for further assistance. The outage has wreaked havoc on air travel, causing long queues and delays. Gatwick Airport witnessed three-hour lines, while passengers at Stansted and Edinburgh airports were seen queuing outside the terminals. To add to the chaos, a mini heatwave brought temperatures to 31C in the south-east of England, making the ordeal even more unbearable for travelers.

