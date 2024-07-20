Richard Simmons Laid to Rest in Private Funeral

AceShowbiz - Richard Simmons, the beloved fitness guru known for his energetic workouts and infectious enthusiasm, was laid to rest in a private funeral held Friday, July 19, in Los Angeles. His death at age 76 last Saturday came as a shock to his fans and the fitness community.

According to Richard's older brother Lenny, the funeral was a small gathering of family and close friends. "We pray for your continued love and support during this very difficult time," Lenny said in a statement.

Richard was buried at the Pierce Brothers Westwood Village Memorial Park and Mortuary. His death certificate, obtained by TMZ, states that the manner of death is still pending an investigation.

The fitness guru had been out of the public spotlight for nearly a decade before his death. However, just one day before his passing, he gave an interview to PEOPLE magazine in which he expressed his gratitude for being alive and his continued connection with his fans.

"I know people miss me. And you know what? I miss them, too," Richard said. "But I'm able to reach them through phone calls… and through emails."

Richard's brother urged fans to remember him for the joy and love he brought to their lives and to celebrate his life. "He truly cared about people. He called, wrote and emailed thousands of people throughout his career to offer help," Lenny said.