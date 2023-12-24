 

Joel Kinnaman 'Hounding' His Agent to Get Him in Nicolas Cage's Movie

Joel Kinnaman 'Hounding' His Agent to Get Him in Nicolas Cage's Movie
RLJE Films
Movie

The 'Suicide Squad' actor admits he had been yearning to share screen with the 'Ghost Rider' actor for a long time before his dream come true in 'Sympathy for the Devil'.

  • Dec 24, 2023

AceShowbiz - Joel Kinnaman was longing to work with Nicolas Cage. The pair have the same agent and recently teamed up for the 2023 movie "Sympathy for the Devil", with Joel, 44, revealed he had been hounding their agent to find them something to work on together.

"I'd actually been on the hunt for something to do with Nic. We have the same agent, and I'd been hounding Andrew [Finkelstein] to find something. Most people are fans of Nic, but I also just have this professional fascination with the courage that he has in how he plays his characters," he told The Hollywood Reporter.

"I wrote this speech for the award I presented to him in Saudi Arabia, and I talked about that. We talk a lot about 'acting balls,' and Nic's acting balls are like watermelons. Saudi Arabian TV actually cut that line. They didn't want me to say that, but I've always been really fascinated with his balls."

"In conversation with Nic, he's not really interested in naturalism and subtlety, which is what everyone goes for. He goes for big choices and insanity, and it's just so cool to see someone dare to do something different over and over again. When you watch a reel of all of his work, nobody has a reel like that. Nobody."

  Editors' Pick

"As I said earlier, I've gone the opposite way. I'm always going for the more subtle choice. I try to find some way to make a character meld with me and do just enough to tell the story. Sure, I change body language and cadence for characters, but I'm always looking for subtlety. And Nic is not."

And, Joel revealed that working with Nicolas, 59, exceeded all of his expectations. He said, "So when you work like Nic does, you risk missing here and there, but when you hit on something like he often does, you get these genius characters that go down in history."

"So he did not disappoint in 'Sympathy for the Devil'. Our first day of rehearsal in Vegas, I knocked on his door, and when he opened it, he had pink hair.... And he was like, 'My wildcat ran away for the third time.' So it just carried on from there."

"I then got a tour of his house, and he was like, 'That's my reptile manager.' And then we went down to the basement to rehearse for the first time, and he was completely off-book on the entire script."

"He'd already spent countless hours working on the script to get to a point where he knew it by heart on the first day of rehearsal. So he's a singular artist, and that's why I pinched myself when I got to spend a month in a car with him, just soaking up his genius and lunacy."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Christina Aguilera Preparing 'Impressive Set' for 'Sexy' Las Vegas Residency Show

Metallica's Kirk Hammett Responds to Similarity Between Their Song and 'Batman' Soundtrack
Related Posts
Joel Kinnaman Under Investigation in Sweden for Rape

Joel Kinnaman Under Investigation in Sweden for Rape

Joel Kinnaman Files Restraining Order Against His Ex Over Alleged Blackmail

Joel Kinnaman Files Restraining Order Against His Ex Over Alleged Blackmail

Joel Kinnaman Scolded by Cops for Trespassing After Proposing to Girlfriend

Joel Kinnaman Scolded by Cops for Trespassing After Proposing to Girlfriend

Joel Kinnaman Proposes to Girlfriend Kelly Gale During a Hike

Joel Kinnaman Proposes to Girlfriend Kelly Gale During a Hike

Latest News
Leighton Meester Would Be Happy to Return for 'Exmas' Sequel
  • Dec 24, 2023

Leighton Meester Would Be Happy to Return for 'Exmas' Sequel

Blueface Slapped With Defamation Lawsuit by Soulja Boy's Baby Mama
  • Dec 24, 2023

Blueface Slapped With Defamation Lawsuit by Soulja Boy's Baby Mama

Metallica's Kirk Hammett Responds to Similarity Between Their Song and 'Batman' Soundtrack
  • Dec 24, 2023

Metallica's Kirk Hammett Responds to Similarity Between Their Song and 'Batman' Soundtrack

Lil Baby Gives Cryptic Response to Young Thug's Dad Who Slammed Him for Dissing Gunna
  • Dec 24, 2023

Lil Baby Gives Cryptic Response to Young Thug's Dad Who Slammed Him for Dissing Gunna

Joel Kinnaman 'Hounding' His Agent to Get Him in Nicolas Cage's Movie
  • Dec 24, 2023

Joel Kinnaman 'Hounding' His Agent to Get Him in Nicolas Cage's Movie

Christina Aguilera Preparing 'Impressive Set' for 'Sexy' Las Vegas Residency Show
  • Dec 24, 2023

Christina Aguilera Preparing 'Impressive Set' for 'Sexy' Las Vegas Residency Show

Most Read
Lily Gladstone Determined to Honor Osage Family With 'Killers of the Flower Moon'
Movie

Lily Gladstone Determined to Honor Osage Family With 'Killers of the Flower Moon'

Bradley Cooper Forced to Leave 'Maestro' Press Conference Due to Daughter's Emergency

Bradley Cooper Forced to Leave 'Maestro' Press Conference Due to Daughter's Emergency

Zac Efron Banned From Doing This on Set of 'The Iron Claw'

Zac Efron Banned From Doing This on Set of 'The Iron Claw'

Jason Momoa Is Seemingly Confirmed to Leave DC After 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom'

Jason Momoa Is Seemingly Confirmed to Leave DC After 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom'

'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes' to Kick Off New Trilogy

'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes' to Kick Off New Trilogy

Joel Kinnaman Dishes on the 'Element of Fear' for His 'Silent Night' Role

Joel Kinnaman Dishes on the 'Element of Fear' for His 'Silent Night' Role

Florence Pugh Accidentally Dozed Off While Filming Sleep Scene

Florence Pugh Accidentally Dozed Off While Filming Sleep Scene

Joel Kinnaman 'Hounding' His Agent to Get Him in Nicolas Cage's Movie

Joel Kinnaman 'Hounding' His Agent to Get Him in Nicolas Cage's Movie

Leighton Meester Would Be Happy to Return for 'Exmas' Sequel

Leighton Meester Would Be Happy to Return for 'Exmas' Sequel