 
Kyle Richards Attends Morgan Wade's Concert After Mauricio Umansky's Romantic Outing
The 'RHOBH' star is photographed attending the country music singer's concert just a few days after her estranged husband was snapped kissing Ukrainian-American model/actress.

  • Jul 20, 2024

AceShowbiz - Kyle Richards reunited with Morgan Wade on Friday, July 19. "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star was seen attending the country music singer's concert just a few days after her estranged husband Mauricio Umansky was snapped kissing an Ukrainian-American model/actress.

Kyle was pictured watching Morgan from backstage at the Minnesota Yacht Club Festival in St. Paul. The 55-year-old appeared to sing along to the musician's songs while rocking a blue-and-black bandage dress and black shades. For the outing, she had her wavy brunette hair worn down and accessorized herself with layered necklaces.

Kyle's reunion with Morgan came after Mauricio was seen packing on PDA with a woman, who was later identified as Nikita Kahn, at Mykonos Airport. The pair was photographed hugging and passionately kissing in viral photos.

After the PDA-filled pictures made rounds on the Internet, fans noticed that Kyle had updated her Instagram bio. The Bravo personality had removed the word "wife" as her new bio that now reads, "Mom, actor, author, producer, animal lover, a RHOBH, CAA."

Meanwhile, Kyle and Morgan sparked dating rumors last year, though they denied the speculations. "We are very good friends," Kyle told paparazzi last July.

She doubled down on her comments during her appearance on Andy Cohen's "Watch What Happens Live" in October. Insisting that everything is platonic between her and Morgan, she called the latter "one of [her] best, best friends in the world."

Kyle and Mauricio announced their split in July 2023. Earlier this year, Kyle reflected on their separation on SiriusXM's "Jeff Lewis Live", saying, "I've been married almost my entire adult life. I don't even know what life is without being with Mauricio."

She admitted that "it's hard," "painful" and "scary" because she feels like her "entire identity is being a wife and a mom." She further divulged, "I have four daughters, and they are my best friends, but he's also my friend, and I do love him very much, and that's what's also hard."

