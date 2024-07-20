Lily Allen Gets Stranded in Airport Amid Microsoft Outage, Launches Angry Rant on Social Media

AceShowbiz - Amidst the global disruption caused by the Microsoft outage, singer Lily Allen found herself caught in the crossfire, stranded with her children at Heathrow Airport. The artist expressed her frustration on X (formerly Twitter).

"@British_Airways you totally mismanaged the queues which meant we missed our flight home and now I'm stuck at Heathrow with two kids and no solutions as to how we get on another flight," she wrote in a now-deleted post. In response, British Airways apologized and directed her to their Instagram for further assistance.

The outage has wreaked havoc on air travel, causing long queues and delays. Gatwick Airport witnessed three-hour lines, while passengers at Stansted and Edinburgh airports were seen queuing outside the terminals. To add to the chaos, a mini heatwave brought temperatures to 31C in the south-east of England, making the ordeal even more unbearable for travelers.

Lily's troubles at Heathrow come right after what seemed like an idyllic holiday in Tuscany, Italy. The singer shared various photos, from lounging by a villa to enjoying dinners with friends, on Instagram. This celebrity escape to the 17th-century Villa Cetinale provided a stark contrast to the pandemonium she faced back at the airport.

In a previous interview, Lily Allen made a surprising confession about her travel arrangements on a flight to London. Speaking on her BBC podcast "Miss Me?" with her childhood friend Miquita Oliver, Allen admitted to leaving her kid in economy class while she's enjoying the luxury of the first class.

"We are flying to London today to come and see you for your birthday - I'm going in first class, she's going in economy," she said, referring to her 11-year-old daughter, Ethel. This statement ignited a debate online, dividing opinions on her parenting choice. Some argued that her decision would keep her child grounded while others criticized her for being selfish.

Allen also touched upon the broader issue of airline seat arrangements. The "Smile" singer discussed a trend on social media where people refused to accommodate families separated on flights. While the host, Miquita Oliver, defended the people who wouldn't give up the seats they had paid for, the singer had a different opinion.

She criticized the lack of empathy in such situations, arguing for a kinder approach towards families, despite her own choice to enjoy the luxuries of first class apart from her daughter.