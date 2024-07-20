Scarlett Johansson Reveals Job She Refused to Take for This Reason

AceShowbiz - Scarlett Johansson recently revealed that she declined an offer from OpenAI to use her voice for its ChatGPT system due to concerns about the impact it might have on her children. However, she later learned that the company had released a new chatbot voice named "Sky" that sounded strikingly similar to her own.

In a statement, Johansson expressed shock and anger, stating that the voice was "eerily similar" and that her friends and family could not tell the difference. She accused OpenAI CEO Sam Altman of intentionally using a voice that mimicked hers.

Johansson alleged that Altman had approached her about the opportunity in September 2023, claiming that her voice could bridge the gap between tech companies and creatives. After careful consideration, she declined. However, OpenAI later released Sky, which many believed was based on her voice, despite the company's claims that it used a different actress.

Johansson hired legal counsel and sent a letter to OpenAI demanding an explanation. The company subsequently agreed to take down the Sky voice.

The incident has raised concerns about the ethical implications of using artificial intelligence to create voices that are similar to real people. Johansson emphasized the need for transparency and legislation to protect individuals' likenesses and creative contributions in the face of deepfake technology and the unauthorized use of voices.