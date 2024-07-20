Mauricio Umansky's Mystery Lover Revealed After Airport PDA

AceShowbiz - Mauricio Umansky, known for his role in "Buying Beverly Hills," has been making waves recently, not in real estate, but in the world of romance. Spotted passionately embracing and kissing at Mykonos Airport, the mystery woman he was seen with has been identified as Nikita Kahn.

33-year-old Ukrainian-American actress and model, Kahn, has been in the entertainment industry since her role as Bruce Willis' girlfriend in the 2011 film "Catch .44." Along with her acting credentials, she has produced works such as "The Last Animals," and has appeared in various shorts.

But who is Nikita Kahn beyond the glitz and glam of Hollywood? According to her website, Kahn earned a degree and MBA in interior design and architecture from the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA). When she's not acting, producing, or modeling, she devotes her time to traveling, advocating for animal rights, working out, and skiing.

Kahn is not new to the high-profile dating scene either. She was previously linked with Larry Ellison, co-founder of Oracle, from 2010 to 2017. The couple was often seen together, making their last red carpet appearance in 2017.

Nikita Kahn's identity was revealed after viral photos of her hugging and passionaly kissing Umansky went viral. The new lovebirds are also following each other on Instagram. Their relationship came amid his split from Kyle Richards.

Kyle Richards, 55, and Mauricio Umansky had separated earlier in 2023 after a 27-year-long marriage. While the couple denied they were divorcing, they're "free" to date other people. Richards admitted to having had "a rough year" and moved out of their marital home by May. She has since removed "wife" from her Instagram bio.

Despite the separation, they have put on a united front for their daughters, most recently celebrating Umansky's birthday together in June. While the real estate mogul has remained tight-lipped about his budding romance with Kahn, fans are eagerly watching his social media for any hints.

For now, the world watches as Mauricio Umansky and Nikita Kahn's romance unfolds, curiosity piqued by this new chapter in their lives and what it means for the ever-evolving relationships of the rich and famous.