Kyle Richards Removes 'Wife' From Instagram After Mauricio Umansky's PDA-Filled Outing in Greece

AceShowbiz - Kyle Richards, a star of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills", has removed the word "wife" from her Instagram bio following the emergence of photographs depicting her estranged husband, Mauricio Umansky, kissing a mystery woman in Greece.

Richards, 55, celebrated her second anniversary of alcohol sobriety on Thursday with a sizzling mirror selfie and an updated bio that now reads, "Mom, actor, author, producer, animal lover, a RHOBH, CAA."

Her previous bio had included "wife" in the second position, but Richards had dropped Umansky's name from her social media profiles in May while retaining the "wife" designation.

In her post, Richards also reflected on the challenges of sobriety, stating that the "hardest part" has been the resistance from friends who preferred her former, more party-going persona.

Meanwhile, Umansky, 54, was spotted enthusiastically greeting a younger blonde woman at Mykonos airport, where they shared a steamy kiss. The identity of the mystery woman remains unknown.

Richards and Umansky separated in July 2023 after 27 years of marriage but continued to reside together until May 2024, when Umansky confirmed his move to a luxury condo in West Hollywood.

Despite their separation, the couple maintains a cordial relationship and recently reunited for Umansky's 54th birthday dinner with their four daughters.