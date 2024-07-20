Drake Trolled by Red Hot Chili Peppers With Kendrick Lamar's 'Not Like Us' Meme

AceShowbiz - Are we never going to hear the end of this? The intense rap feud between Kendrick Lamar and Drake, two of hip-hop's biggest titans, shows no signs of waning. In fact, it's drawing attention beyond the rap community.

The recent antics of the Red Hot Chili Peppers, who celebrated their Toronto shows by sharing an Instagram Story featuring K. Dot from "Not Like Us" music video, prove this beef isn't confined to rap alone. Is this an endearing nod to their proud Los Angeles roots or subtle instigation? For fans, it could be both.

Red Hot Chili Peppers bid Toronto farewell with Kendrick Lamar meme

Additionally, rumors are swirling about Drake potentially reigniting his feud with Kendrick through subliminal shots in future tracks. Given his history of sneak disses, many followers won't be surprised if he really does. With every lyrical release from both rappers, fans are likely to dissect each word for signs of this ongoing battle.

The ripple effects of this feud are even reaching other artists. Speculation abounds about ScHoolboy Q's canceled Toronto show, with whispers that Drizzy himself might have influenced the decision. Nevertheless, whether these theories hold water or not, they certainly add layers of intrigue to an already heated rivalry.

The Kendrick Lamar-Drake beef has also garnered reactions from the wider spectrum of pop culture celebrities. Basketball stars are divided: Stephen Curry finds himself weary of "Not Like Us," while LeBron James seems to enjoy it. These mixed reactions encapsulate the polarizing nature of this feud.

Whether this drama extends to other genre icons, like Red Hot Chili Peppers' Anthony Kiedis taking shots at Drake, remains to be seen. However, it's clear that this rap duel has transcended its original boundaries and captivated a diverse audience.

As the story continues to unfold, one thing's certain: fans and followers will be fervently awaiting the next chapter in the Kendrick Lamar and Drake saga, ready to decode every verse for signs of the next move.