Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's Daughter Shiloh Announces Name Change in Newspaper

AceShowbiz - Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 18, has taken steps to legally drop her father's surname. According to court documents obtained by In Touch, Shiloh recently placed a notice in The Los Angeles Times to announce her petition. This public notice is a prerequisite for the court to approve her request.

The notice states that Shiloh has filed for a decree to change her name from Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt to simply Shiloh Nouvel Jolie. The posted notice also invites anyone who might have reasons to contest the change to appear in court later this month. Shiloh submitted her petition in Los Angeles on her 18th birthday, May 27, citing personal reasons but offered no further details.

Sources close to Angelina Jolie, 49, informed Entertainment Tonight that Shiloh managed the entire process independently, hiring her own attorney and paying all associated costs. "Angie doesn't know and can't speak for it," an insider disclosed about Angelina's perspective.

On the other hand, Brad Pitt, 60, was reportedly "blindsided" by Shiloh's decision, though not entirely surprised. He accuses Angelina of gradually turning their children against him, influencing their decisions to distance themselves from him.

A source close to him mentioned to People, "He's aware and upset that Shiloh dropped his last name. He's never felt more joy than when she was born. He always wanted a daughter." Another insider related to Brad said, "The reminders that he's lost his children, is of course not easy for Brad. He loves his children and misses them. It's very sad." Despite the challenges, Brad continues to express deep love for all of his children.

This move by Shiloh isn't entirely unprecedented within the family. Her older sister, Zahara, has also been reported to use the name Zahara Marley Jolie during a college event, keeping a similar distancing from their father's surname.

The Jolie-Pitt children are not the only celebrity offspring distancing from their father after their parents' divorce. Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes' daughter Suri also dropped her dad's surname at her high school graduation, where the "Mission Impossible" actor was a no-show.

Brad and Angelina, who share six children, have been embroiled in multiple legal battles since their divorce in 2016, following an alleged incident on a private jet. These disputes range from family custody arrangements to financial disagreements, such as the ongoing conflict over their French winery, Chateau Miraval.

As Shiloh and her siblings navigate their identities amidst their parents' tumultuous separation, their choices continue to make headlines, reflecting broader themes of personal independence and family dynamics in the public eye.