Miranda Lambert and Husband All Smiles in New Pic After His Viral Handsy Video With Another Woman

AceShowbiz - Country music star Miranda Lambert reunited with her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, following a viral video that stirred the pot on social media. The footage, which showed Brendan, 32, dancing and being affectionate with other women, particularly raised eyebrows and led to online speculation about their relationship status.

On Thursday, July 18, the "Wranglers" singer, 40, posted a series of selfies on Instagram where she is seen enjoying an Austin FC match with her friend Gwen Sebastian and her mother, Bev Lambert. Notably, one of the photos included Brendan. "Tell me you're from Texas without telling me you're from Texas," she captioned the pictures.

Miranda, however, left out the snapshot with Brendan in a TikTok post shared the same day. All this comes almost a month after a controversial video showing Brendan dancing closely with a brunette woman in a denim dress at Casa Rosa, Miranda's Nashville bar, went viral. Another snippet from the same night showed him in a deep conversation with a blonde woman who had her hands on his face.

After the video went viral, one of the women involved in the viral video stepped forward to clarify the incident in a statement to In Touch. She stressed that their interaction with Brendan was entirely "innocent."



"Earlier in the night, we noticed him in the roped-off section at the front of the bar. We recognized him, and we all thought it was cool that he was there, and mentioned hoping for a Miranda appearance," the woman recalled. She added, "We went back to enjoying our night, drinking and dancing with each other and just having a good time."



According to her, the group, which included a bride-to-be, ended up near the roped-off section and asked Brendan for a photo. They were subsequently invited into the VIP section where the dancing took place. "We were all dancing together and laughing and talking, thanking him for helping to make our bride-to-be's night so special and fun. He was gracious and polite and kind," she explained.

The woman emphasized that nothing inappropriate happened and there was no suggestive behavior. "He was not flirty," she added. "The bar was extremely loud, and even yelling in each other's ear, it was hard to hear anything."

"He left about an hour, maybe an hour and a half, before we left. Truly, none of us ever felt that there was any flirting happening. It was just dancing, laughing, and talking. He was friendly and casual, but never inappropriate or suggestive in any way."

An insider revealed that Miranda has warned Brendan about embarrassing her in public. "There's absolutely no way that Miranda is staying quiet about Brendan's flirty videos that are circulating on social media," the insider noted. It appears that Brendan likely "gotten an earful" from his wife, suggesting heated discussions behind closed doors.

As Miranda and Brendan navigate this social media storm, it's clear they're not shying away from addressing the issue directly. With their relationship under the public eye, their every move - and Instagram post - continues to be a topic of fascination.