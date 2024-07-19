Sophia Bush Recalls Making the First Move in Ashlyn Harris Relationship

AceShowbiz - In an amusing twist of fate, Sophia Bush and Ashlyn Harris became romantically involved following their splits from respective partners. The 42-year-old "One Tree Hill" actress revealed in a recent episode of her "Work in Progress" podcast the spontaneous and genuine way it started.

She admits to initiating the relationship after discovering their mutual friends were trying to set Harris up with someone else. Intrigued and motivated, Sophia declared, "If she's ready to date, she's going on a date with me." Her confident move left many, including Harris, astonished.

Recalling the moment, Bush shared Harris' reaction, "She was like, 'Hold the phone, I always thought you were straight.' " To which Bush chimed in, "I always thought you were happy. But we're both f**king single, what are we doing?" Both cackled at the unexpected revelation that they hadn't previously considered each other romantically.

Bush, who divorced Grant Hughes in August 2023, and Harris, who ended her marriage with fellow soccer player Ali Krieger in September 2023, found solace and new beginnings in each other by fall of the same year.

Bush came out as queer in a heartfelt essay published in Glamour in April 2024. Reflecting on her self-discovery journey, she noted, "People will really take your self-discovery from you. What made me make the decision was knowing that we’ve gotten into a post-fact vacuum." Determined to own her narrative, she cleared up any speculations by coming out "firmly but gently."

Even among their queer friend groups, Bush was long perceived as an ally rather than a potential partner. "Wow, we all do it. Like, even in our friend groups, we make assumptions," she remarked during the podcast. This adds an intriguing layer to their story, showing how societal expectations and personal assumptions often cloud true identities.

Public support for their relationship was evident when Harris took to Instagram to express her admiration and love for Bush on her birthday. "You are such a gift in this world. To see you shine and happy fills us all up. I love your heart, Soph… I love everything about you," Harris wrote. Bush responded fondly, "This year I found the very best love in the very most unexpected place," highlighting the serendipitous nature of their relationship.

The story of Sophia Bush and Ashlyn Harris not only celebrates a newfound love but also underscores the importance of self-discovery and breaking free from assumptions, making their journey relatable and inspiring for many.