Jimmy Fallon Celebrates 2000th Episode of 'The Tonight Show' With Star-Studded Affair

AceShowbiz - Jimmy Fallon pulled out all the stops for his 2000th episode of "The Tonight Show"! The comedian, who took over hosting the hit NBC late night show in 2014, celebrated the milestone on July 18 with the show's band, The Roots - including band leader Questlove.

The group was joined for the festivities by the show's guests Dave Bautista, Shawn Levy, and the Grammy-nominated group Glass Animals. In honor of the landmark episode, Fallon, 49, was also presented with a cake adorned with "The Tonight Show" logo, the Manhattan skyline, and his signature microphone.

Fallon kicked off the show with his signature monologue, followed by his fan-favorite "Thank You Notes" segment. Speaking to his live audience and viewers, Jimmy expressed his gratitude, humorously noting, "This is our 2000th episode of The Tonight Show. So, what did you get me?"

He added, "This was nice though. I received an email from NBC today that said, 'Congrats on 2000 shows! You've just unlocked a free one month subscription to Peacock.' " The audience erupted with laughter and applause.

The celebration continued with each of the guests contributing to the joyous atmosphere. Fallon took a moment to appreciate his journey on the show, stating, "I feel pretty good. I still love what I do. I love talking to people. I feel like it's getting even more fun because I have grown up with these people now, and I have seen them - their highs, their lows."

Not to be outdone, the band, The Roots, joined the festivities with Questlove sharing, "Celebrating our 2000th episode with everyone here is amazing. Being part of The Roots and bringing our music to late-night TV has been an absolute joy, and we're deeply honored to have contributed to the show's enduring legacy." Tariq Trotter, known as Black Thought, echoed similar sentiments, stating, "Reaching our 2000th episode is a testament to the dedication of everyone at The Tonight Show."

The evening was not just about looking back; Fallon had his eyes set on future goals as well. He quipped to PEOPLE, "2000 shows! We've conquered quantity; next mountaintop: quality." The night closed with a group photo of Fallon, The Roots, and the entire Tonight Show staff, capturing a moment of unity and celebration.

Through the laughs and music, Jimmy Fallon made it clear that this milestone was a team effort. With his infectious energy and unwavering passion, it's evident that Fallon and his team are committed to making even more memorable episodes in the years to come.