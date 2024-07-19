 
Alabama Barker Admits to Taking Weight-loss Medication After Being Called 'Fat'
The 18-year-old daughter of Travis Barker and Shanna Moakler, who previously denied having plastic surgery, makes the confession in a video of her applying her makeup.

  • Jul 19, 2024

AceShowbiz - Alabama Barker has followed in her mom Shanna Moakler's footsteps in shedding some pounds. Getting sick of being called fat, the teenager admitted that she's been taking weight-loss medication.

The 18-year-old made the confession in a video of her applying her makeup. "I have, like, this thing where I photograph so ugly, and people are like, 'Oh, my God - you're so fat, and you're so ugly,' " she explained.

"And it's, like, I see what you guys are seeing, but just, like, meet me in person," Alabama, whom Shanna shares with ex-husband Travis Barker, added. "I feel like I don't look like that."

Alabama went on to divulge, "But I'm on weight-loss medication because I'm tired of being fat and photographing like a damn ogre." She, however, did not reveal the name of the drug she's on.

Earlier this year, Alabama clapped back at online haters who have accused her of having plastic surgery and body-shamed her. In an April Instagram post, she shared bikini-clad pictures, prompting a hater to claim she had "plastic surgery on everything." Alabama responded, "hey let's stop being delusional."

It wasn't the first time the teen has faced speculation about her appearance. In February, she clarified that she has only had work done on her lips. "I'm natural … accept the fact I'm naturally beautiful," she wrote.

Last month, Alabama's mom Shanna admitted to taking Mounjaro, an FDA-approved drug used for weight loss. She said she took the medication to "eat away the pain" after enduring the devastating loss of her parents within seven months of each other, but it ultimately helped her regain a sense of well-being.

