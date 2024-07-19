Ariana Madix Facing New Lawsuit Over Sandwich Shop After Ex Tom Sandoval Drops His

AceShowbiz - Ariana Madix might have breathed a sigh of relief after Tom Sandoval dropped his lawsuit against her, but it doesn't mean she's free from a legal battle. The "Vanderpump Rules" star has been sued by a woman over sandwich shop partnership feud.

Filing the suit was Penny Davidi Borsuk. In the complaint, she claimed that Madix and her "Vanderpump Rules" co-star Katie Maloney failed to honor an oral agreement that guaranteed her a 10 percent partnership stake in the women's sandwich shop, Something About Her.

In June 2023, Madix and Maloney reportedly promised Borsuk the "COO/Director of Culinary" title and payment of $7,500 per month up until January 1, 2024, and $10,000 per month after that. The two TV personalities allegedly benefited from the plaintiff "substantial work" on the restaurant project and then "repudiated the existence" of their agreement.

The new case arrived after Madix's ex, Sandoval, decided to dismiss his lawsuit. He first sued her on Wednesday, July 17, alleging that she invaded his privacy and distributed explicit videos of him and Raquel Leviss, with whom he was having an affair, without his permission.

However, on Thursday, Sandoval issued a statement to Instagram announcing that he dropped the suit. He also revealed that he removed his attorney, Matt Geragos, from his legal team.

"He assured me that the action was customary and strictly preventative in these types of lawsuits and urged me to agree to it," the musician explained. "The words 'New Lawsuit' or 'Suing' were not articulated to me."

"I should've done more of my due diligence on the matter," the Bravo star further noted. "In no way am I suing Ariana. Now, by removing both the Cross-Complaint and the attorney who recommended it, I hope to get through this case quickly, so that Ariana and I can both finally MOVE ON with our lives."