Katy Perry and Team Having 'Crisis Talk' Due to 'Woman's World' Flop

AceShowbiz - Desperate times call for desperate measures. As her comeback single "Woman's World" didn't perform well, Katy Perry is allegedly making her team come up with an idea to save her musical comeback.

According to Daily Mail, the former judge of "American Idol" demanded that her team go "back to the drawing board" so her upcoming album will have a better fate. "Katy is freaking out right now because she is very aware of the feedback that 'Woman’s World' is getting," an insider said. "She is pointing the fingers at everyone but herself, but it is her own fault."

The source pointed out that Katy risked her career by collaborating with Dr. Luke for her new single. Prior to his sexual, physical and emotional abuse scandal involving Kesha (Ke$ha), the mom of one used to work with the disgraced music producer for her hit singles, including 2008's "I Kissed a Girl" and 2010's "California Gurls".

Not stopping there, Katy enraged transgender activists over her alleged exclusive music video for "Woman's World". They called out the "Fireworks" hitmaker for including a glittery uterus in the music video for the female empowerment track.

One of the critics wrote on X, formerly Twitter, "Not only is the song pure sh**, but the video going 'omg let's show a uterus, bc that's what women are!' is so painfully cissexist and evidence this bi*** is NOT in community with queers." Another comment read, "by saying 'it's a woman's world' with a uterus it may send a message that only women have uteri and you're not a woman if you don't have one... Women are not defined by such things."

Some others criticized Katy over an apparent contradiction message on the music video as it pandered to the male gaze. Katy seemingly defended the visuals as she explained the video's intentions in a behind-the-scenes clip.

"We're kind of just having fun, being a bit sarcastic with it. It's very slapstick and very on the nose," Perry said. She further explained that the exaggerated elements were meant to parody the male gaze before transitioning to a "reset" and presenting her idea of the "feminine divine."