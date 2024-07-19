 
Kate Beckinsale Praises Britney Spears for Defending Her Against Online Critics
AceShowbiz
Celebrity

The 50-year-old English actress has received support from the 42-year-old songstress after facing criticism from online trolls for posting age-inappropriate content.

  • Jul 19, 2024

AceShowbiz - Kate Beckinsale, 50, has expressed gratitude to Britney Spears, 42, for defending her against online trolls. On Thursday, July 18, Beckinsale took to Instagram to thank Spears for her support, writing, "Women supporting women is my favorite thing."

Spears had praised Beckinsale in a post on Wednesday, saying, "I adore Kate Beckinsale...I realized how incredibly cruel people were talking about her IG saying she needs more age-appropriate content...she's in her fifties and I thought it was pretty bada** how she responded."

Beckinsale's support from Spears stems from recent criticisms directed at both actresses for posting content deemed inappropriate for their ages. Beckinsale had clapped back at critics who commented on her appearance and age, citing personal struggles including her stepfather's death, her mother's cancer diagnosis, and her own health issues.

  Editors' Pick

Spears echoed Beckinsale's sentiments, saying, "Wealth and health isn't relied solely on finances, but rather serving back these wise-a** a**holes just as Kate did!!!"

Beckinsale also thanked Spears for her support in an Instagram Story, adding, "All the love right back."

In a show of defiance against her critics, Beckinsale posted a series of photos on Instagram wearing a revealing two-piece outfit that showcased her toned figure. The actress also quoted Kanye West's song "Runaway" in a message to her detractors, expressing her disregard for their criticisms amidst her personal challenges.

Britney Spears' support for Kate Beckinsale highlights the growing chorus of women standing up to ageist criticism and embracing their bodies at any age.

Follow AceShowbiz.com @ Google News

You can share this post!

You might also like
Related Posts
Kate Beckinsale Wipes Her Instagram Clean Amid Relentless Trolling and Body-Shaming

Kate Beckinsale Wipes Her Instagram Clean Amid Relentless Trolling and Body-Shaming

Kate Beckinsale Shuts Down Rumor That She Kissed Ex Matt Rife at Golden Globes After-Party

Kate Beckinsale Shuts Down Rumor That She Kissed Ex Matt Rife at Golden Globes After-Party

Kate Beckinsale Denies Rumors That Ben Affleck Was 'Drunk' Co-Star

Kate Beckinsale Denies Rumors That Ben Affleck Was 'Drunk' Co-Star

Kate Beckinsale Shares Poignant Thanksgiving Post Honoring Lost Loved Ones

Kate Beckinsale Shares Poignant Thanksgiving Post Honoring Lost Loved Ones

Latest News
Sydney Sweeney and Brandon Sklenar Spark Romance Rumors After Night at Stagecoach
  • Apr 30, 2025

Sydney Sweeney and Brandon Sklenar Spark Romance Rumors After Night at Stagecoach

Michael Bolton Struggles With His Speech, Mobility and Short-Term Memory Amid Cancer Battle
  • Apr 30, 2025

Michael Bolton Struggles With His Speech, Mobility and Short-Term Memory Amid Cancer Battle

Christina Haack Slams Her Boyfriend's Ex for Allegedly Spreading 'Lies' About Her
  • Apr 30, 2025

Christina Haack Slams Her Boyfriend's Ex for Allegedly Spreading 'Lies' About Her

Calvin Harris Expecting His First Child With Vick Hope
  • Apr 30, 2025

Calvin Harris Expecting His First Child With Vick Hope

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Recall Their Awkward First Kiss
  • Apr 30, 2025

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Recall Their Awkward First Kiss

Cardi B Cuddling Baby Daughter in Heartwarming Rare Photo
  • Apr 30, 2025

Cardi B Cuddling Baby Daughter in Heartwarming Rare Photo