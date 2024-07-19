Kate Beckinsale Praises Britney Spears for Defending Her Against Online Critics

AceShowbiz - Kate Beckinsale, 50, has expressed gratitude to Britney Spears, 42, for defending her against online trolls. On Thursday, July 18, Beckinsale took to Instagram to thank Spears for her support, writing, "Women supporting women is my favorite thing."

Spears had praised Beckinsale in a post on Wednesday, saying, "I adore Kate Beckinsale...I realized how incredibly cruel people were talking about her IG saying she needs more age-appropriate content...she's in her fifties and I thought it was pretty bada** how she responded."

Beckinsale's support from Spears stems from recent criticisms directed at both actresses for posting content deemed inappropriate for their ages. Beckinsale had clapped back at critics who commented on her appearance and age, citing personal struggles including her stepfather's death, her mother's cancer diagnosis, and her own health issues.

Spears echoed Beckinsale's sentiments, saying, "Wealth and health isn't relied solely on finances, but rather serving back these wise-a** a**holes just as Kate did!!!"

Beckinsale also thanked Spears for her support in an Instagram Story, adding, "All the love right back."

In a show of defiance against her critics, Beckinsale posted a series of photos on Instagram wearing a revealing two-piece outfit that showcased her toned figure. The actress also quoted Kanye West's song "Runaway" in a message to her detractors, expressing her disregard for their criticisms amidst her personal challenges.

Britney Spears' support for Kate Beckinsale highlights the growing chorus of women standing up to ageist criticism and embracing their bodies at any age.