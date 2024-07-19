Kevin Jonas and Wife Danielle Contemplate Expanding Their Family

AceShowbiz - Kevin Jonas, 36, and his wife, Danielle, 37, have revealed that they are "not ruling out" the possibility of having baby number three after taking some time to focus on Danielle's health.

During an appearance on "The Viall Files" podcast, Kevin explained that Danielle has Lyme disease, which she has recently started to recover from. "If it's God's will, we'll see," Kevin said. "It's like, we took some health time for my wife. She has Lyme disease, so she really wanted to get that right. She's kind of only coming out of it now, in a good way, which is wonderful."

The couple, who married in 2009, are already parents to daughters Alena, 10, and Valentina, 7. Kevin expressed that if they do have a third child, it would feel "like a firstborn again" due to the age gap between their current daughters.

"My oldest daughter came downstairs this morning and she had a cold ice roller on her face while she made herself breakfast. Like, she's 10," Kevin said. "She came down dressed, made herself breakfast, and was getting ready for camp and rolling her face, like, my life is amazing right now. I'll take it."

While Alena is excited about the prospect of having another sibling, Valentina is not. "[Alena] wants to have another kid. Our second does not," Kevin said. "Our second is our little rock star [and] she's like, 'No way. No babies.'"

Kevin also shared that both of his daughters are very close to their mother. "They go in their closet and hang out and talk [with Danielle]. It's a whole thing," he said. "But I think they're really proud [of me and the band]. We've really included them in the [touring] environment."