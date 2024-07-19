 
Kevin Jonas and Wife Danielle Contemplate Expanding Their Family
Instagram
Celebrity

The former Disney star and Jonas Brothers singer reveals that he and Danielle are open to the possibility of having a third child after focusing on his wife's health.

  • Jul 19, 2024

AceShowbiz - Kevin Jonas, 36, and his wife, Danielle, 37, have revealed that they are "not ruling out" the possibility of having baby number three after taking some time to focus on Danielle's health.

During an appearance on "The Viall Files" podcast, Kevin explained that Danielle has Lyme disease, which she has recently started to recover from. "If it's God's will, we'll see," Kevin said. "It's like, we took some health time for my wife. She has Lyme disease, so she really wanted to get that right. She's kind of only coming out of it now, in a good way, which is wonderful."

The couple, who married in 2009, are already parents to daughters Alena, 10, and Valentina, 7. Kevin expressed that if they do have a third child, it would feel "like a firstborn again" due to the age gap between their current daughters.

  Editors' Pick

"My oldest daughter came downstairs this morning and she had a cold ice roller on her face while she made herself breakfast. Like, she's 10," Kevin said. "She came down dressed, made herself breakfast, and was getting ready for camp and rolling her face, like, my life is amazing right now. I'll take it."

While Alena is excited about the prospect of having another sibling, Valentina is not. "[Alena] wants to have another kid. Our second does not," Kevin said. "Our second is our little rock star [and] she's like, 'No way. No babies.'"

Kevin also shared that both of his daughters are very close to their mother. "They go in their closet and hang out and talk [with Danielle]. It's a whole thing," he said. "But I think they're really proud [of me and the band]. We've really included them in the [touring] environment."

Follow AceShowbiz.com @ Google News

You can share this post!

You might also like
Related Posts
Kevin Jonas Recovering After Getting Skin Cancer Removed From Head

Kevin Jonas Recovering After Getting Skin Cancer Removed From Head

Kevin Jonas' Daughter Alena Dresses Up as Her Father

Kevin Jonas' Daughter Alena Dresses Up as Her Father

Kevin Jonas and Wife Still Learning How to Listen to Their Kids

Kevin Jonas and Wife Still Learning How to Listen to Their Kids

Kevin Jonas' Wife Opens Up on Her 'Depression' Because of Eczema

Kevin Jonas' Wife Opens Up on Her 'Depression' Because of Eczema

Latest News
Sydney Sweeney and Brandon Sklenar Spark Romance Rumors After Night at Stagecoach
  • Apr 30, 2025

Sydney Sweeney and Brandon Sklenar Spark Romance Rumors After Night at Stagecoach

Michael Bolton Struggles With His Speech, Mobility and Short-Term Memory Amid Cancer Battle
  • Apr 30, 2025

Michael Bolton Struggles With His Speech, Mobility and Short-Term Memory Amid Cancer Battle

Christina Haack Slams Her Boyfriend's Ex for Allegedly Spreading 'Lies' About Her
  • Apr 30, 2025

Christina Haack Slams Her Boyfriend's Ex for Allegedly Spreading 'Lies' About Her

Calvin Harris Expecting His First Child With Vick Hope
  • Apr 30, 2025

Calvin Harris Expecting His First Child With Vick Hope

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Recall Their Awkward First Kiss
  • Apr 30, 2025

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Recall Their Awkward First Kiss

Cardi B Cuddling Baby Daughter in Heartwarming Rare Photo
  • Apr 30, 2025

Cardi B Cuddling Baby Daughter in Heartwarming Rare Photo