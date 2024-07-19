Childish Gambino Surprises Fans With Rap Verses on Songs From Final Album

AceShowbiz - Childish Gambino has launched his new and final album titled "Bando Stone & The New World". The "This Is America" hitmaker, whose real name is Donald Glover, surprised his fans with his rap verses in the newly-released record.

As of Friday, July 19, the 40-year-old artist/actor's latest set is available on various music streaming platforms. The album consists of seventeen tracks, some of which he created with fellow famous artists. Among his collaborators are Amaarae, Flo Milli, Chloe Bailey and Jorja Smith.

On some of the songs, Donald shows off his skills in rapping, leaving his devotees excited. On "Yoshinoya", he spits, "That's my brother, don't you know it?/ I stuck around like Yoshinoya/ Stone Mountain read and the caster cord/ This my life, I must enjoy it/ This my life, they busting for it/ We don't hold back, we must move forward/ Stay where you at, you're supposed to, boy/ N***as is fake, I won't ignore it."

The hip-hop recording artist goes on to rhyme, "I put your boy in the seat/ You got your biz' in the streets/ I wash my hands when I eat/ I never hand her the key/ I don't know no one BD/ But they dependent' on me/ N***as don't know where I'm at/ I find your house on the app/ People around you ain't slatt/ They plottin' hard whеn you slatt."

Aside from "Yoshinoya", Donald also raps on "Talk My S**t" that features Amaarae and Flo Milli. On the track, which was played for the first time at his listening party in New York City on July 6, he spits, "I'ma make a billi' like I'm Eilish (Yeah, yeah)/ You can't see me flyin' 'cause it's private/ She ain't ever seen inside a Hyatt/ When we met at first, she actin' quiet," name dropping singer Billie Eilish.

"Love when she sayin' that s**t, might have to marry this b***h (Ooh, ooh)/ Bought her a crazy car, lock it, it sound like this (Ooh, ooh)/ N***as is tied to that guy/ I walk through the party, she all on my shoulder, I'm booking it quick," he continues.

After releasing the farewell album, Donald received supportive comments from his fans. One in particular wrote, "This is the first song I wanted to listen to!!! I'm glad he's rapping again." Another gushed, "It's incredible how Gambino can play around with his flows each time differently." A third exclaimed, "Donald is crazy talented."