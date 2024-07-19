 
'Dexter: Original Sin' Unveils Thrilling First Look
Showtime
TV

Set in 1991 Miami, the upcoming prequel series of 'Dexter' follows Dexter, played by Patrick Gibson as he transitions from student to avenging serial killer.

  • Jul 19, 2024

AceShowbiz - Paramount+ With Showtime has treated fans to the first-look photos for "Dexter" prequel series, "Dexter: Original Sin". On Thursday, July 18, the network unveiled a slew of stills from the upcoming series, which stars Patrick Gibson as the young Dexter Morgan.

In one of the snaps, Patrick's Dexter can be seen sitting in a stadium pondering while holding hands together. Another picture, meanwhile, showed him becoming the infamous serial killer fans know and love. He's also pictured looking over a body strapped down to a gurney.

The stills additionally features Christian Slater's character Harry Morgan, the father of Dexter. Molly Brown is seen in character as Dexter's sister Debra Morgan.

  Editors' Pick

According to the official synopsis, "Set in 1991 Miami, 'Dexter: Original Sin' follows Dexter (Gibson) as he transitions from student to avenging serial killer. When his bloodthirsty urges can't be ignored any longer, Dexter must learn to channel his inner darkness."

It continued, "With the guidance of his father, Harry (Slater), he adopts a Code designed to help him find and kill people who deserve to be eliminated from society without getting on law enforcements' radar. This is a particular challenge for young Dexter as he begins a forensics internship at the Miami Metro Police Department."

Running for eight seasons from 2006 to 2013 on Showtime, the original "Dexter" starred Michael C. Hall, James Remar and Jennifer Carpenter among others. The critically-acclaimed series got multiple Emmy and Golden Globe nominations. Clyde Phillips, the original showrunner and executive producer on "Dexter", reprises his role for "Dexter: Original Sin".

Also starring Patrick Dempsey as Aaron Spencer, James Martinez as Angel Batista, Christina Milian as Maria LaGuerta, Alex Shimizu as Vince Masuka and Reno Wilson as Bobby Watt, "Dexter: Original Sin" is set to have 10 episodes. Sarah Michelle Gellar will make a cameo as Tanya Martin, Dexter's new boss at the Miami Metro Police Department.

Paramount+ With Showtime has yet to announce premiere date for "Dexter: Original Sin".

Follow AceShowbiz.com @ Google News

You can share this post!

You might also like
Related Posts
'Dexter: Original Sin': The Morgan Family Welcomes Viewers in New Sneak Peek

'Dexter: Original Sin': The Morgan Family Welcomes Viewers in New Sneak Peek

'Dexter: Original Sin' Trailer Released

'Dexter: Original Sin' Trailer Released

Sarah Michelle Gellar Hints at 'McBuff' Crossover With Patrick Dempsey on 'Dexter: Original Sin'

Sarah Michelle Gellar Hints at 'McBuff' Crossover With Patrick Dempsey on 'Dexter: Original Sin'

'Dexter: Original Sin' Brings Back Michael C. Hall in First Teaser

'Dexter: Original Sin' Brings Back Michael C. Hall in First Teaser

Latest News
Sydney Sweeney and Brandon Sklenar Spark Romance Rumors After Night at Stagecoach
  • Apr 30, 2025

Sydney Sweeney and Brandon Sklenar Spark Romance Rumors After Night at Stagecoach

Michael Bolton Struggles With His Speech, Mobility and Short-Term Memory Amid Cancer Battle
  • Apr 30, 2025

Michael Bolton Struggles With His Speech, Mobility and Short-Term Memory Amid Cancer Battle

Christina Haack Slams Her Boyfriend's Ex for Allegedly Spreading 'Lies' About Her
  • Apr 30, 2025

Christina Haack Slams Her Boyfriend's Ex for Allegedly Spreading 'Lies' About Her

Calvin Harris Expecting His First Child With Vick Hope
  • Apr 30, 2025

Calvin Harris Expecting His First Child With Vick Hope

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Recall Their Awkward First Kiss
  • Apr 30, 2025

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Recall Their Awkward First Kiss

Cardi B Cuddling Baby Daughter in Heartwarming Rare Photo
  • Apr 30, 2025

Cardi B Cuddling Baby Daughter in Heartwarming Rare Photo