'Dexter: Original Sin' Unveils Thrilling First Look

AceShowbiz - Paramount+ With Showtime has treated fans to the first-look photos for "Dexter" prequel series, "Dexter: Original Sin". On Thursday, July 18, the network unveiled a slew of stills from the upcoming series, which stars Patrick Gibson as the young Dexter Morgan.

In one of the snaps, Patrick's Dexter can be seen sitting in a stadium pondering while holding hands together. Another picture, meanwhile, showed him becoming the infamous serial killer fans know and love. He's also pictured looking over a body strapped down to a gurney.

The stills additionally features Christian Slater's character Harry Morgan, the father of Dexter. Molly Brown is seen in character as Dexter's sister Debra Morgan.

According to the official synopsis, "Set in 1991 Miami, 'Dexter: Original Sin' follows Dexter (Gibson) as he transitions from student to avenging serial killer. When his bloodthirsty urges can't be ignored any longer, Dexter must learn to channel his inner darkness."

It continued, "With the guidance of his father, Harry (Slater), he adopts a Code designed to help him find and kill people who deserve to be eliminated from society without getting on law enforcements' radar. This is a particular challenge for young Dexter as he begins a forensics internship at the Miami Metro Police Department."

Running for eight seasons from 2006 to 2013 on Showtime, the original "Dexter" starred Michael C. Hall, James Remar and Jennifer Carpenter among others. The critically-acclaimed series got multiple Emmy and Golden Globe nominations. Clyde Phillips, the original showrunner and executive producer on "Dexter", reprises his role for "Dexter: Original Sin".

Also starring Patrick Dempsey as Aaron Spencer, James Martinez as Angel Batista, Christina Milian as Maria LaGuerta, Alex Shimizu as Vince Masuka and Reno Wilson as Bobby Watt, "Dexter: Original Sin" is set to have 10 episodes. Sarah Michelle Gellar will make a cameo as Tanya Martin, Dexter's new boss at the Miami Metro Police Department.

Paramount+ With Showtime has yet to announce premiere date for "Dexter: Original Sin".