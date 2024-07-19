 
Cardi B's Response to Pregnancy Speculation Stirs Up New Debate
While many fans take the 'Bodak Yellow' raptress' response as a clarification that she's not expecting a third child with Offset, others are not so easily convinced.

  • Jul 19, 2024

AceShowbiz - Cardi B has addressed ongoing rumors that she is currently pregnant with her third child, only to stir up a new debate. The Grammy Award-winning artist has left her fans wondering whether she denied or not the reports about her alleged pregnancy after she responded to a fan's question.

On Monday evening, July 15, the "WAP" hitmaker got into a back-and-forth with social media users, who debated when her sophomore album would drop. One fan took the chance to ask Cardi the elephant in the room.

"Hey Bardi are you perganant," the fan jokingly wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. Cardi quickly responded, "No I'm not perganant." However, instead of correcting the fan's typo, the Bronx femcee continued to use the word "perganant," making fans speculate that she was trolling.

"Cardi B ends pregnancy rumors?" one fan suggested. "Ohh bardigang we r getting that tourrr. Even if she was pregnant, it's her business if she wants a child with her OWN body she's still human so be kind everyone."

Meanwhile, many were not easily convinced that Cardi's response meant a denial. "Lol no friend that hottie said 'perganant' Cardi ain't no perganant," the second fan argued. A third similarly concluded, " 'perganant' ≠ pregnant."

Cardi's pregnancy rumors first emerged in June. Media Take Out reported at the time that she and Offset were initially scheduled to announce the pregnancy that month, but had to put their announcement on hold as the former Migos star was caught in another cheating scandal.

Since then, the Bronx femcee has been fueling the speculation with her covered-up outfits. On the Fourth of July, she was spotted returning to the Bronx to celebrate the holiday with her folks, but her stomach wasn't seen in any videos she posted online. A few days later, a picture surfaced online of her alleged baby bump while she attended what seemed to be a party.

