Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra Bint Mohammed Declares Divorce on Instagram

AceShowbiz - On Thursday, July 17, Sheikha Mahra bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, daughter of Dubai's current ruler, took to Instagram to declare her divorce from her husband, Sheikh Mana bin Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mana Al Maktoum. "Dear Husband, As you are occupied with other companions, I hereby declare our divorce," she wrote.

The princess's post seemed to invoke the Islamic practice of triple talaq, in which someone declares "I divorce you" three times to instantly end a marriage. Traditionally used by men to divorce their wives, it is a controversial practice banned in many Middle Eastern countries. However, it is unclear what legal authority Mahra's post has.

According to the Arabian Royal Agency, Sheikha Mahra and Sheikh Mana were engaged in March 2022, later confirmed by Sheikh Mana's father with an official poem. The couple married in May 2023 and hosted a luxurious reception in Dubai in June 2023.

Mahra's announcement comes two months after she gave birth to their daughter. They had announced their pregnancy in October 2023 with an ultrasound photo on Instagram.

The Instagram post has sparked a mixed reaction, with some followers supporting Mahra's decision and others criticizing it. The couple has since removed all images of each other from their respective Instagram accounts and appear to have unfollowed each other.

Neither the UAE government nor Sheikh Mana have publicly commented on Mahra's announcement.