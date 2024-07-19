Nicolas Cage's Son Weston Finalizes Divorce From Third Wife Hila Cage Coppola

AceShowbiz - One week after his shocking arrest, Weston Cage Coppola, son of actor Nicolas Cage, has finalized his turbulent divorce from his third wife, Hila Cage Coppola. The court documents reveal a contentious battle over custody, support, and personal issues that have marred this high-profile split.

A Los Angeles judge signed off on the divorce, which saw Hila gaining sole legal and physical custody of their twin daughters, Cyress and Venice, both 4. Weston has no visitation rights until further notice from the court, pending a hearing. Under the agreement, Hila has complete decision-making power for their children's schooling and passport applications, although she cannot travel outside the U.S. with the children for more than two months.

Weston, who has been married and divorced three times, married Hila in April 2018, but the couple filed for divorce in September 2021. The divorce was dragged out over issues related to spousal and child support payments. According to the final terms made public by TMZ, Weston must pay Hila $991 per month in spousal support until July 31, after which Hila waives her right to any further support.

Weston has accused Hila of embezzling $100,000 and of seeking a fraudulent restraining order. He and his mother Christina Fulton filed a lawsuit against Hila for defamation in 2023, asserting these claims led to familial estrangement. Christina expressed her heartbreak over being unable to meet her granddaughters, saying, "It is devastating not to see these kids. Nicolas and I haven't been able to meet our two beautiful little granddaughters at all since they were born. We're in a quiet, horrible nightmare."

The unresolved custody and legal battles are not Weston's only troubles. Recently, Weston was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon following an altercation with his mother. According to Christina, Weston, who appeared to be in the midst of a mental health breakdown, assaulted her during a visit prompted by friends' concerns for his well-being. "I have always supported helping my son with his mental-health struggles. I am doing all I can to get him the continued support he needs," Christina stated.

Weston's arrest and subsequent release on $150,000 bond have added another layer of complexity to his already chaotic personal life. The image of his injured mother following the incident went viral, drawing public attention to the family's plight.