Doja Cat's Instagram Live Interrupted by Undressed Friend

AceShowbiz - Doja Cat is no stranger to baring her skin, but no one was prepared for the level of obscenity during her latest Instagram Live. Fans of the raptress got more than what they bargained for when they tuned into her livestream on Thursday, July 18.

Doja's friend appeared to have accidentally flashed her fans when the Grammy Award winner went live. In a viral video, the 28-year-old star was speaking to her fans in a dimly-lit room when the friend walked in in her birthday suit.

Doja was talking about smoking on live when the unexpected thing happened. "...smoke on live. I think that maybe... I think I opened...," she said, but didn't get to finish her sentence as she realized her friend standing in the background in a state of undress.

The "Kiss Me More" hitmaker seemed to be at a loss for words as she didn't say anything to her friend, who quietly and quickly left through a curtain behind Doja. While the singer needed a few seconds to process it, her fans who were aware of what just happened expressed their shock in the comments.

"Omggg," someone exclaimed as Doja remained silent. Another stunned fan wrote, "OHHHHHHHH SHOTTTT," while another remarked, "WHAT IN THE WORLDDDDDDDDDDD."

Others found Doja's reaction in the video funny, with one saying, "WHY DIDNT SHE SAY ANYTHING IM CRYING." Another chimed in, "L@FAOOO THIS IS SO FUNNY." Someone noted, "the way she's just silent," while one other jokingly predicted, "she's calculating how long until she's banned from IG live."

Doja greeted her fans on Instagram Live in between her concerts as she has been on the road as part of her "The Scarlet Tour". The world tour, which kicked off on October 31, 2023, is nearing its conclusion as it has two dates left, on September 21 in Paradise and September 28 in New York City, after she stopped by several cities in Europe from June until July.