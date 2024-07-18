Johnny Depp Faces 'Serious Threats' and 'Very Nasty Trolling' Over Yulia Vlasova Dating Rumors

AceShowbiz - Johnny Depp is hit with a wave of online hate since his alleged relationship with Yulia Vlasova was exposed. The Hollywood actor is slammed by social media users who labeled him "disgusting" and "gross" for dating the much younger model.

"Johnny is getting absolutely hammered with hate since it came out he's been getting close to Yulia," a source notes, telling RadarOnline.com, "Online feeds have blown up with serious threats and very nasty trolling asking why someone who supports Ukraine is dating a Russian. Some of them are really vicious with threats of violence, even though no one, including Yulia, wants Putin's war."

Most of the critics took issue with the age gap between the 61-year-old actor and the blonde beauty. "That's disgusting. She could be his granddaughter," someone reacted to the dating rumors, while another called out the Academy Award nominee, "He couldn't be more of a pathetic cliche if he tried."

Although several outlets reported Yulia as being 28 or 29, many social media users claimed that according to a since-deleted post on her private Instagram account, the model recently celebrated her 24th birthday, which would make her one year younger than Johnny's 25-year-old daughter Lily-Rose Depp.

"According to her Instagram, she just celebrated a birthday and turned 24, not 28. Gross either way," someone noted. Another pointed out, "She's 24 and she's 1 year younger than his daughter, that disgusting dirty old man." An apparently disappointed fan remarked, "His fans born during the prohibition are melting down over Johnny Depp dating another girl younger than his own daughter."

News of Johnny's alleged romance with Yulia first surfaced earlier this week, with PEOPLE reporting that they are keeping "casual" and do not use "boyfriend-girlfriend" labels yet. A source told the outlet, "They see each other here and there."

The two have been spotted spending time together intermittently over the past two years. They reportedly first met in August 2021 at the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival in Prague, where Yulia is based. The chemistry between them was evident when they attended Johnny's late friend Jeff Beck's concert in July 2022, where they were seen posing playfully, with one selfie capturing Johnny planting a kiss on Yulia's cheek.

While neither of them has publicly spoken up about their relationship, Yulia has dropped hints about the possible sparks between them in several Instagram posts that she has since deleted. When asked who her favorite actor was in an Instagram Q&A earlier this year, she shared a photo of them resting their hands on each other's legs and said, "JD. He is a man who is incredibly talented and inspiring."

Yulia recently also sparked engagement rumors after she posted on her Story a picture of her meal during a flight. She shared a picture of a glass of champagne taken aboard a plane and included a ring emoji. Despite her post, a source has confirmed to PEOPLE that she and the "Finding Neverland" actor are "absolutely not" engaged.