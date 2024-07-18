Riki Lindholme Quietly Tied the Knot With Fred Armisen

AceShowbiz - In a reveal that has stunned fans and friends alike, Riki Lindhome, known for her role as Dr. Valerie Kinbott in Netflix's "Wednesday", has disclosed that she secretly married comedian and actor Fred Armisen, her co-star on the same show. The couple tied the knot on June 1, 2022, but kept their nuptials under wraps until a recent interview.

Lindhome, 45, and Armisen, 57, had known each other for 15 years but only began dating weeks before the arrival of Lindhome's son, Keaton, in March 2022. Keaton was born via surrogate, as Lindhome had experienced significant challenges in her journey to motherhood, including failed IVF attempts and a terminated natural pregnancy due to genetic mutations. Lindhome used donor egg and sperm for the conception.

Reflecting on the rapid evolution of her relationship with Armisen, Lindhome said to PEOPLE, "We were friends for so long that it just happened fast. We had one dinner and then it was like, 'Oh, yeah, let's see where this goes.' It was surprising. I would say it was more of a shock to him. He did not see it coming at all."

The romance blossomed during the filming of "Wednesday" in Romania, where Lindhome realized her feelings for Armisen. She shared her thoughts in the interview, noting, "I could tell I was having feelings, but then I was like, 'Well, I can't say anything because I'm about to have a baby. I knew that I was starting to have feelings for him, and I wanted to go on a date."

Despite the complexities, the couple moved forward together. Lindhome moved in with Armisen shortly after Keaton's birth. Lindhome even gave Armisen an out, saying, "All I want is the truth. If you feel in your gut that's not for you, it doesn't make you a jerk. I'm not mad at you." Yet, Armisen chose to stay, committing to their budding family.

Three months later, in a low-key ceremony at a Beverly Hills courthouse, Lindhome and Armisen exchanged vows with Keaton and one friend present. They celebrated with ice cream, and Lindhome wore a white sundress bought from Macy's. The ceremony was so secretive that even Lindhome's mother was unaware at the time.