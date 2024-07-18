 
Tom Brady Enjoys Heartwarming NYC Dinner With Eldest Son Jack
The retired professional football player and his 16-year-old son are spotted enjoying some precious father-son bonding time during dinner outing in New York City.

AceShowbiz - On Tuesday, July 16, Tom Brady and his eldest child Jack enjoyed a low-key father-son evening in New York City. They dined at Sushi Azabu in Tribeca for about an hour and a half. Brady and his son chatted over the meal and discussed football, with Brady sharing his own experiences and advice.

Brady and Jack share a close bond and they were seen laughing and smiling throughout the dinner. According to sources who spilled to Page Six, the restaurant accommodated Jack's special request for tempura maki rolls.

In addition to Jack, Brady is also a father to 14-year-old Benjamin and 11-year-old Vivian, whom he shares with his ex-wife Gisele Bundchen. On Wednesday, June 12, Brady gave a touching speech at his induction into the Patriots Hall of Fame, expressing his love for his three children and their impact on his life.

Fatherhood aside, Tom Brady was previously linked to Irina Shayk following his split from Bundchen. The pair were last spotted enjoying dinner together at Brasserie Fouquet's New York in Lower Manhattan in January. Despite not showing any public displays of affection, sources said they were "definitely cozy."

Brady and Shayk were first romantically linked last summer, but they briefly split in October due to scheduling conflicts. They were later seen spending time together, sparking speculation that they have rekindled their romance.

