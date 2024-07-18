 
Chloe Bailey Lets Out Her 'Freak' in Eye-Popping Carnival Costume
Treating her social media followers to some photos and videos of her at the St. Lucia Carnival, the 'Have Mercy' singer shows off her killer curves and twerking skills as she joins the celebration.

  • Jul 18, 2024

AceShowbiz - It's Chloe Bailey's favorite time of the year and her fans have nothing to complain about it. In fact, the singer/songwriter has treated her social media followers to some stunning pictures from St. Lucia Carnival.

Joining the celebration that has become one of the highlights on the Caribbean calendar every year, the 26-year-old popped out in a striking green outfit with gold details. The former "Swarm" star flaunted her killer curves in the revealing getup that featured fishnet sleeves and stockings.

Channeling her inner "freak," the elder sister of Halle Bailey posed with the backdrop of the picturesque landscape on the tropical island. She heated up the carnival as she hit the street, showing off her twerking skills while joining a fellow carnival-goer who was dancing her ass off.

"St Lucia carnival matched my freak," the protege of Beyonce Knowles captioned the photos and videos shared on her Instagram page on Wednesday, July 17.

One day before, Chloe let out a series of photos and videos showing her wearing another carnival outfit. She popped out in the colorful getup, which came with a large headdress made from colorful feathers that formed the shape of a heart.

The "Have Mercy" songstress appeared to have a lot of fun as she joined other scantily-clad women dancing seductively on the street. "queen of hearts at carnival!!!! my favorite time of year!!!!!" she wrote in the caption.

Chloe's friends and followers have praised her carnival look. In the comments section of one of her posts, Khloe Kardashian raved over her stunning physique, "Your body is crraaaaazy!!!" The reality TV star also commented on Chloe's other carnival look, "This body!!!!!! Wow I'm not ok." Not stopping there, she gushed in a separate comment, "Wow! Wow! Wow! You look incredible!!!! Such a beautiful soul!! I literally gasped!!! You better keep shuttin it alllll down."

Latto (formerly Mulatto) joined in as saying, "Body 2 tea." Tinashe commented, "SHEEEEEESH !" and added three fire emojis. Chloe's supportive sister Halle echoed the sentiment as exclaiming, "wow!!!!!!!!"

Others left comments that read, "I think this is the flyest carnival costume I've ever seen," "Whoever was the designer for this costume did a beautifulllll job" and "It's like God sculpted her body to perfection."

