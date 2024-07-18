Chappell Roan Reveals Surreal Moment With Miley Cyrus Amid Rising Fame

AceShowbiz - Chappell Roan talked about unbelievable moment amid her meteoric rise to stardom. During her appearance on Drew Afualo's "The Comment Section" podcast, As the 26-year-old singer-songwriter discussed about one particularly surreal moment involving Miley Cyrus.

She revealed that the "Flowers" hitmaker invited her to a party. "I was like, ‘You don’t know that you were my first concert when the Jonas Brothers were opening for you,' " Roan recalled, expressing her admiration for Cyrus' ability to maintain a private life with the help of a disguise.

Additionally, Roan addressed intrusive fans that have become a major concern. "People have started to be freaks - like, [they] follow me and know where my parents live, and where my sister works," Roan said. "All this weird s**t."

So much so that Roan once vowed to quit music if her family's safety was ever compromised. "We're there. We're there!" she told Afualo. "I've pumped the brakes on, honestly, anything to make me more known."

Despite the challenges, Roan has also found some solace in her newfound fame. "People who I've looked up to my entire life are like peers, which is sick," she said.

While Roan has enjoyed the recognition and opportunities afforded by her rising star, she is also acutely aware of the risks that come with it. As she navigates this new chapter in her life, she is determined to balance her personal safety and her musical aspirations.