Scarlett Johansson to Continue Working With Disney After Settling 'Black Widow' Profits Lawsuit
The 'Avengers: Endgame' actress is 'happy' and Disney Studios chairman Alan Bergman is 'very pleased' after both parties reach an agreement to resolve the dispute over her payday.

  • Oct 1, 2021

AceShowbiz - Scarlett Johansson and Disney have resolved their differences after a bitter "Black Widow" lawsuit. On Thursday, September 30, both parties announced that they have reached an agreement to settle their dispute over her payday.

"I am happy to have resolved our differences with Disney," stated Johansson. "I'm incredibly proud of the work we've done together over the years and have greatly enjoyed my creative relationship with the team."

The lawsuit apparently didn't kill their business relationship altogether as the actress is open to working together with the studio in the future. "I look forward to continuing our collaboration in years to come," she added.

Disney Studios chairman Alan Bergman said in his own statement, "I'm very pleased that we have been able to come to a mutual agreement with Scarlett Johansson regarding 'Black Widow'." Echoing her sentiment, he mentioned one of Johansson's upcoming films for Disney, "We appreciate her contributions to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and look forward to working together on a number of upcoming projects, including Disney's 'Tower of Terror'."

Johansson filed the lawsuit in July in Los Angeles Superior Court, accusing Disney chiefs of ignoring her contract to win subscribers for their streaming platform. Disney countered that Johansson was paid $20 million upfront for the film.

A spokesperson for the company also fired back, calling the lawsuit "especially sad and distressing in its callous disregard for the horrific and prolonged global effects of the COVID-19 pandemic." Her agency later called out the studio as saying, "They have shamelessly and falsely accused Ms. Johansson of being insensitive to the global COVID pandemic, in an attempt to make her appear to be someone they and I know she isn't."

After more back-and-forth, it was reported in August that Disney offered to settle the lawsuit in private, which the Natasha Romanoff depicter's lawyer shot down, accusing the studio of misogyny and misconduct.

