 
Magic Johnson and Kobe Bryant's Wife Vanessa Bryant Mourn the Loss of Joe Bryant
Magic Johnson and Vanessa Bryant lead the tributes as the basketball community and family mourn the loss of Joe Bryant, a remarkable athlete and father of the legendary Kobe Bryant.

  • Jul 17, 2024

AceShowbiz - Joe Bryant, affectionately known as "Jellybean," passed away at the age of 69 after reportedly suffering a massive stroke. The news was confirmed by La Salle University's men's basketball team in a statement shared on July 16. Joe, a beloved figure in the basketball world, leaves behind a legacy marked by his accomplishments both on and off the court.

Magic Johnson, a former Los Angeles Laker and close friend of Joe, expressed his grief over the loss in an emotional tribute on social media. "I'm devastated to hear about the loss of my friend Joe 'Jellybean' Bryant, the father of Kobe Bryant," Johnson wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter).

He highlighted Joe's dual roles as a talented basketball player and a great coach, sharing photos of Joe with Kobe Bryant, including one from the Lakers' NBA championship win in 2000 and another from a baseball game in 2009.

Vanessa Bryant, widow of Kobe Bryant, also shared her condolences on Instagram Storiese, reflecting on her father-in-law's passing. "Sending our condolences upon hearing the news of my father in law's passing," she wrote.

Vanessa recalled the few but cherished times spent with Joe, noting, "Although the times we spent together were few, he was always sweet and nice to be around. Kobe loved him very much."

Joe Bryant's basketball career began at La Salle University, where he played from 1973-75 before being selected in the first round of the 1975 NBA Draft by the Golden State Warriors. He played eight seasons in the NBA with the Philadelphia 76ers, San Diego Clippers (now in Los Angeles), and the Houston Rockets. After his NBA stint, Joe played in international leagues in Italy and France before returning to the United States when Kobe was 13 years old.

