 
Andy Cohen Confirms Plans to 'Rebrand' 'The Real Housewives of New Jersey'
AceShowbiz
TV

With long-standing rifts and unresolved drama casting a shadow over the latest season, Bravo's executive producer Andy Cohen confirms that significant changes are on the way for 'The Real Housewives of New Jersey'.

  • Jul 17, 2024

AceShowbiz - "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" (RHONJ) may soon undergo a significant transformation. During a live episode of Sirius XM's "Andy Cohen Live" on July 15, executive producer Andy Cohen confirmed that Bravo is working on revamping the long-running reality show.

A fan's suggestion to bring fresh faces into the cast, similar to what was done with "The Real Housewives of New York", seems to resonate well with the Bravo team. "I think it's time to do what happened with New York," the fan proposed. "Bring fresh faces in." They also lauded the introduction of new "RHONJ" cast members Danielle Cabral and Rachel Fuda, attributing a "fresh" and "young" dynamic to their presence.

Cohen agreed, noting, "We're gonna figure something out. We are all on the same page about that."

The RHONJ's previous seasons had been marred by ongoing conflicts, particularly the notorious feud between sisters-in-law Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga. In June, it was announced that there would be no traditional reunion for Season 14, marking a significant deviation from standard practices.

  Editors' Pick

"A reunion is meant to have resolution, and it's clear in the season finale that there is no path forward in that type of setting," an insider told PEOPLE.

This season's finale served as a quasi-reunion, according to Cohen. "Pretty much everything I had to say, everyone's going to see it this season. So everyone's going to have to tune in and watch," Giudice added during an episode of "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen".

Both Giudice and Gorga have publicly acknowledged the toxic environment within the cast, with Gorga pointing out that "things have gotten really toxic" and that there "needs to be changes."

Cohen hinted that fans would need to wait before any concrete casting news for the next season is revealed. "We haven't even started talking about next season. We want this one to end. We're gonna let it sit and then we will get into it," he shared on "Andy Cohen Live". As the network strategizes its next moves, viewers are encouraged to stay tuned for further updates.

New episodes of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" air Sundays at 8 P.M. ET on Bravo, and are available for streaming the next day on Peacock.

Follow AceShowbiz.com @ Google News

You can share this post!

You might also like
Related Posts
Jennifer Aydin Reportedly Fired From 'Real Housewives' Following Her Rant at Jersey Mike's

Jennifer Aydin Reportedly Fired From 'Real Housewives' Following Her Rant at Jersey Mike's

'RHONJ' Star Dolores Catania Blames Co-Stars for Cast Shakeup: 'They Made a Mess'

'RHONJ' Star Dolores Catania Blames Co-Stars for Cast Shakeup: 'They Made a Mess'

Report: Teresa Giudice to Leave 'RHONJ' for Spin-Off With Daughter Gia

Report: Teresa Giudice to Leave 'RHONJ' for Spin-Off With Daughter Gia

Jennifer Aydin's Return to 'RHONJ' Denied by Andy Cohen

Jennifer Aydin's Return to 'RHONJ' Denied by Andy Cohen

Latest News
Sydney Sweeney and Brandon Sklenar Spark Romance Rumors After Night at Stagecoach
  • Apr 30, 2025

Sydney Sweeney and Brandon Sklenar Spark Romance Rumors After Night at Stagecoach

Michael Bolton Struggles With His Speech, Mobility and Short-Term Memory Amid Cancer Battle
  • Apr 30, 2025

Michael Bolton Struggles With His Speech, Mobility and Short-Term Memory Amid Cancer Battle

Christina Haack Slams Her Boyfriend's Ex for Allegedly Spreading 'Lies' About Her
  • Apr 30, 2025

Christina Haack Slams Her Boyfriend's Ex for Allegedly Spreading 'Lies' About Her

Calvin Harris Expecting His First Child With Vick Hope
  • Apr 30, 2025

Calvin Harris Expecting His First Child With Vick Hope

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Recall Their Awkward First Kiss
  • Apr 30, 2025

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Recall Their Awkward First Kiss

Cardi B Cuddling Baby Daughter in Heartwarming Rare Photo
  • Apr 30, 2025

Cardi B Cuddling Baby Daughter in Heartwarming Rare Photo