 
Kendrick Lamar's Drake Diss Track 'Not Like Us' Inspires Video Game
Experience the ultimate intersection of hip-hop and gaming as Kendrick Lamar's 'Not Like Us' gets an addictive work of interactive art featuring a bat-wielding K. Dot.

  • Jul 17, 2024

AceShowbiz - Kendrick Lamar's scathing diss track "Not Like Us" has transcended its musical roots, leaping into the world of gaming with the release of "Not Like Us: The Game." Directed by game designer Richie Branson, who boasts experience with Bleacher Report and Fortnite, this free-to-play browser game invites users to engage with Lamar's fiery track in an entirely new format.

Unveiled on July 15, the game offers players the chance to embody a K. Dot-inspired character wielding a wooden baseball bat. The player's mission? To "Wop, Wop, Wop, Wop, Wop" owls appearing in all four directions, reminiscent of the classic "Whack-A-Mole" arcade game. With each successful hit, an 8-bit version of "Not Like Us" keeps the rhythm pulsing.

Branson shared his thoughts on X/Twitter, stating, "I intentionally made the game spike in difficulty above 17, so any score 18 and above should be celebrated." This difficulty curve ensures that the game remains challenging even for seasoned players.

Branson, who described the game as "a love letter to video games and hip-hop," credits his inspiration to the "Not Like Us" music video, wherein Lamar is seen gearing up to swing at an owl piñata. Branson humorously added that the idea came to him while recovering from a case of food poisoning.

Fans have eagerly embraced the game, sharing their experiences online. One user humorously commented, "Drake getting cooked in video game form. It's never been more over for him. Anyway, my score was 21." Another fan chimed in with enthusiasm, saying, "This game is actually mad fun lmao." A third user added, "This is diabolical work XD."

The game's release coincides with a resurgence in the song's popularity. Thanks to the Dave Free-directed music video, "Not Like Us" has returned to the top of this week's Billboard Hot 100 and Global 200 charts. It's a significant milestone as it marks Lamar's first multi-week No. 1 hit, fortified by both its infectious beat and its viral crossover into the gaming community.

Ultimately, "Not Like Us: The Game" isn't just a casual diversion - it's an exciting blend of musical and gaming cultures, bringing a new dimension to Kendrick Lamar's already impactful track. Whether you're a hip-hop aficionado or a gaming enthusiast, this addictive experience is not to be missed. Join the fun and take a swing at those owls; you might just find yourself part of the frenzy that's driving "Not Like Us" back to the top.

