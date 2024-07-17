Tenacious D's Kyle Gass Dropped by His Agent Amid Backlash Over Donald Trump Shooting Joke

AceShowbiz - Tenacious D's Kyle Gass recently faced severe backlash and professional fallout following a controversial comment about the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump. During a concert at the ICC Sydney Theatre in Australia, Gass, while making a birthday wish onstage, jested, "Don't miss Trump next time." The remark came just a day after Trump survived a shooting at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

The immediate consequences were dire. Michael Greene, Gass' agent from Greene Talent, confirmed they had severed ties with the musician. This decision followed escalating criticism on social media where users labeled the comment "shameful," "deplorable," and "indefensible."

Jack Black, Gass's bandmate and partner in Tenacious D, expressed his dismay through an Instagram statement, revealing that all further creative plans and the band's Spicy Meatball tour had been halted. He stated, "I would never condone hate speech or encourage political violence in any form."

Both members issued public apologies, with Gass acknowledging the remark was "highly inappropriate, dangerous and a terrible mistake." He reiterated his stance against all forms of violence and deeply apologized for his "severe lack of judgement."

In wake of this incident, Tenacious D canceled several shows initially slated for the Australasia tour and their future engagements, like the Rock D Vote Tour in the U.S. swing states, remain uncertain.

Australian Senator Ralph Babet went as far as to demand the immediate deportation of the band members, emphasizing that anything less would be an endorsement of the attempted assassination of Trump.

Trump, now the Republican nominee for the upcoming presidential election, made his first public appearance after the incident at the GOP convention in Milwaukee. The former president, with his right ear bandaged, labeled the experience as "very surreal" and expressed gratitude for surviving what was deemed a miraculous escape by his physician.

Authorities continue to investigate the motive behind the shooting, perpetrated by 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, who was subsequently killed by Secret Service snipers. The incident has prompted an ongoing debate about security and accountability in high-profile political events.

Jack Black and Kyle Gass formed Tenacious D in 1994 and have since been known for their comedic rock performances and creative ventures in music and television. This recent controversy, however, casts a shadow over their legacy, urging a reflection on the impact of words spoken in jest within politically charged climates.