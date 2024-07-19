 
Kyle Gass' Apology Deleted After Trump Comment Controversy
Cover Images/Instagram/BauerGriffin
Celebrity

The member of Tenacious D has removed his Instagram apology for a controversial comment about former U.S. President Donald Trump during the band's Sydney concert.

  • Jul 19, 2024

AceShowbiz - Kyle Gass of Tenacious D has deleted his Instagram apology following intense backlash over a controversial comment about former U.S. President Donald Trump during the band's Sydney concert on July 14. During the performance, Gass quipped, "Don't miss Trump next time," referencing the recent assassination attempt on the former president, which sparked widespread criticism.

In response, Gass initially apologized on Instagram, stating that he did not condone violence and expressed regret for his "severe lack of judgment." However, this apology has since been removed from his account.

  Editors' Pick

The fallout from Gass' joke led to his agent dropping him and the cancellation of the remainder of Tenacious D's tour. Jack Black, Gass' bandmate, also issued a statement expressing regret and announcing the halt of all future Tenacious D activities.

The controversy has garnered attention from Australian politicians, including former Prime Minister Kevin Rudd and United Australia Party Senator Ralph Babet, who called for Tenacious D's deportation.

Gass' most recent Instagram post features a video of a flight over Sydney Harbour with the caption: "Birthday helicopter ride around Sydney Harbour, hours before the storm."

Follow AceShowbiz.com @ Google News

You can share this post!

You might also like
Related Posts
Tenacious D's Kyle Gass Dropped by His Agent Amid Backlash Over Donald Trump Shooting Joke

Tenacious D's Kyle Gass Dropped by His Agent Amid Backlash Over Donald Trump Shooting Joke

Latest News
Sydney Sweeney and Brandon Sklenar Spark Romance Rumors After Night at Stagecoach
  • Apr 30, 2025

Sydney Sweeney and Brandon Sklenar Spark Romance Rumors After Night at Stagecoach

Michael Bolton Struggles With His Speech, Mobility and Short-Term Memory Amid Cancer Battle
  • Apr 30, 2025

Michael Bolton Struggles With His Speech, Mobility and Short-Term Memory Amid Cancer Battle

Christina Haack Slams Her Boyfriend's Ex for Allegedly Spreading 'Lies' About Her
  • Apr 30, 2025

Christina Haack Slams Her Boyfriend's Ex for Allegedly Spreading 'Lies' About Her

Calvin Harris Expecting His First Child With Vick Hope
  • Apr 30, 2025

Calvin Harris Expecting His First Child With Vick Hope

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Recall Their Awkward First Kiss
  • Apr 30, 2025

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Recall Their Awkward First Kiss

Cardi B Cuddling Baby Daughter in Heartwarming Rare Photo
  • Apr 30, 2025

Cardi B Cuddling Baby Daughter in Heartwarming Rare Photo