Kyle Gass' Apology Deleted After Trump Comment Controversy

AceShowbiz - Kyle Gass of Tenacious D has deleted his Instagram apology following intense backlash over a controversial comment about former U.S. President Donald Trump during the band's Sydney concert on July 14. During the performance, Gass quipped, "Don't miss Trump next time," referencing the recent assassination attempt on the former president, which sparked widespread criticism.

In response, Gass initially apologized on Instagram, stating that he did not condone violence and expressed regret for his "severe lack of judgment." However, this apology has since been removed from his account.

The fallout from Gass' joke led to his agent dropping him and the cancellation of the remainder of Tenacious D's tour. Jack Black, Gass' bandmate, also issued a statement expressing regret and announcing the halt of all future Tenacious D activities.

The controversy has garnered attention from Australian politicians, including former Prime Minister Kevin Rudd and United Australia Party Senator Ralph Babet, who called for Tenacious D's deportation.

Gass' most recent Instagram post features a video of a flight over Sydney Harbour with the caption: "Birthday helicopter ride around Sydney Harbour, hours before the storm."